Reports: Encarnacion, White Sox agree to 1-year, $12M deal

  Reuters
  • Chicago
  Updated: 26-12-2019 08:09 IST
  • Created: 26-12-2019 08:07 IST
Slugger Edwin Encarnacion apparently is headed to his fifth team in five years. According to multiple media reports, Wednesday, the veteran designated hitter/first baseman and the Chicago White Sox agreed to terms on a one-year, $12 million deal. The White Sox also would hold a $12 million option for 2021.

Encarnacion, who will turn 37 on Jan. 7, split last season between the Seattle Mariners and the New York Yankees, hitting a combined .244 with a .344 on-base percentage, a .531 slugging percentage, 34 homers and 86 RBIs in 109 games. In eight playoff games for the Yankees, he batted .161 (5-for-31) with no homers, two RBIs and 13 strikeouts. He became a free agent after the postseason when the Yankees declined a $20 million option.

Encarnacion began his major league career with the Reds in 2005, and he remained in Cincinnati until a July 2009 trade sent him to Toronto. He earned all three of his career All-Star selections (2013, 2014, 2016) during his time with the Blue Jays. The Indians signed him as a free agent in January 2017, and he spent two seasons in Cleveland.

In 1,916 games over 15 major league seasons, Encarnacion has a .263/.352/.499 batting line with 414 home runs and 1,242 RBIs. He ranks third among active players in homers, fourth in RBIs, fifth in extra-base hits (789) and sixth in walks (887). With All-Star Jose Abreu established as the White Sox's first baseman, Encarnacion likely will be employed as a designated hitter. Chicago used 10 players in that spot last season, no one for more than 40 games.

