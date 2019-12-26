Left Menu
Development News Edition

BBL: Dale Steyn named in Melbourne Stars' squad

South Africa pacer Dale Steyn on Thursday was named in Melbourne Stars' 13-member squad for the upcoming match against Adelaide Strikers in the Big Bash League (BBL).

  • ANI
  • |
  • Melbourne
  • |
  • Updated: 26-12-2019 09:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-12-2019 09:11 IST
BBL: Dale Steyn named in Melbourne Stars' squad
South Africa pacer Dale Steyn . Image Credit: ANI

South Africa pacer Dale Steyn on Thursday was named in Melbourne Stars' 13-member squad for the upcoming match against Adelaide Strikers in the Big Bash League (BBL). Apart from Steyn, Australian quickie Nathan Coulter-Nile has also been included in the squad.

Stars have had a good start to the tournament as the side managed to register wins in their opening two matches. The side's 13-man squad for match against Strikers is as follows-- Glenn Maxwell (c), Hilton Cartwright, Ben Dunk, Peter Handscomb, Dale Steyn, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Clint Hinchliffe, Sandeep Lamichhane, Nick Larkin, Nic Maddinson, Marcus Stoinis, Daniel Worrall, Adam Zampa.

Last week, Steyn and Coulter-Nile were both picked by a franchise in the Indian Premier League (IPL) auction. Steyn was picked up by Royal Challengers Bangalore for INR 2 crore while Coulter-Nile was bought by Mumbai Indians for INR 8 crore.

Melbourne Stars will take on Adelaide Strikers on Friday, December 27. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Over 1,000 experts call for global action on 'depleting' groundwater

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update: More on time jump, What latest we know

NTPC to invest Rs 50K crore to add 10GW solar energy capacity by 2022

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

Videos

Latest News

We were stopped from offering Namaz at VC's lodge, former AMU Students Union president Salman Imtiaz

A group of students led by the former president of AMU Students Union, Mohd Salman Imtiaz were allegedly not allowed to offer prayers during a protest at the Vice-Chancellors lodge on Wednesday. When we were at the VCs lodge...the time to o...

How Australia's Ellyse Perry changed women's cricket this decade!

By Vishesh Roy Australias Ellyse Perry was named as one of the top cricketers this decade by Wisden and this accolade rightly sums up what the all-rounder has managed to do for womens cricket worldwide.Perry features in the list along Virat...

Barca and Madrid lead in Spain at winter break despite flaws

Barcelona, Dec 26 AP Even though Barcelona and Real Madrid have yet to dominate like in past seasons, the two heavyweights are at the top of the Spanish league for the winter break. Lionel Messis Barcelona will head into 2020 with a two-poi...

ICC ranking is absolute garbage: Vaughan

Former England captain Michael Vaughan has slammed the International Cricket Councils ranking system, terming it as absolute garbage. India are currently ranked number one in ICC Test team rankings, followed by New Zealand, South Africa, En...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019