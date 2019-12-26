Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rams conclude disappointing season against Cardinals

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Los Angeles
  • |
  • Updated: 26-12-2019 09:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-12-2019 09:14 IST
Rams conclude disappointing season against Cardinals
Image Credit: Flickr

There will be two distinct set of emotions on display Sunday when the Arizona Cardinals travel to face the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday in the season finale for both teams. The Cardinals (5-9-1) will be looking for a strong finish while carrying a positive outlook as they ride a two-game winning streak. One of those victories came against the playoff-bound Seattle Seahawks last weekend.

The Rams (8-7) will see their season end after Sunday's game, which will have a distinctly different vibe than their final game last season in the Super Bowl. Los Angeles was eliminated from playoff contention with a loss at San Francisco on Saturday. "We're going to finish this season off the right way," Rams coach Sean McVay insisted to reporters after Saturday's disappointing defeat. "To be able to finish with a winning record, that's the next thing. You always have the playoffs, but that's out the window. Well hey, let's have some pride."

The Cardinals had their share of growing pains in 2019 behind rookie quarterback Kyler Murray. And they were trapped under the weight of a porous defense that was one of the worst against the pass all season by giving up 279.9 yards in the air per game. But consecutive victories over the Cleveland Browns and Seahawks have the Cardinals looking like a team that has learned plenty over the course of the season. Murray had a TD pass in each of the victories, but a running attack behind Kenyan Drake and his combined 303 rushing yards was the difference the past two weeks.

"I feel so much more confident, so much more comfortable out there on the field now," Murray told reporters after the Cardinals' victory at Seattle on Sunday. "I think it's pretty evident and easy to tell that as a whole we're just jelling better than we have all season." Murray, and the Cardinals, have benefited from a more balanced offense. His 43 combined passing attempts over the last two games are equal to or lower than four single games this season.

Rams quarterback Jared Goff, by comparison, had 97 passing attempts over the past two games as his team was desperate for victories that failed to materialize. The Rams will enter the finale on a two-game losing streak, unable to cover the combined 78 points they gave up to the Dallas Cowboys and 49ers. "I think we were in plenty of games and had plenty of chances to win games," Goff said, according to the Los Angeles Times. "The ball goes here or there a couple of times and we're having a completely different conversation right now."

On defense, the Rams will be without cornerback Jalen Ramsey because of a knee strain. Running back Darrell Henderson (ankle) also is out. Otherwise, McVay vowed to not hold anybody out of the game just because the Rams have been eliminated from playoff consideration. On Wednesday, the Cardinals practiced without tight ends Charles Clay (calf) and Darrell Daniels (biceps) and offensive lineman Justin Pugh (back). Murray, who was hobbled by a hamstring injury in Sunday's victory, was limited Wednesday.

Sunday's game will mark the end of an era as the Rams will depart the Los Angeles Coliseum for the second time in their history and move to the new $5 billion SoFi Stadium in Inglewood for next season. In four seasons at the Coliseum after returning to Los Angeles from St. Louis, the Rams are 16-15, going 7-1 last season after finishing 1-7 upon their return in 2016.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Over 1,000 experts call for global action on 'depleting' groundwater

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update: More on time jump, What latest we know

NTPC to invest Rs 50K crore to add 10GW solar energy capacity by 2022

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

Videos

Latest News

We were stopped from offering Namaz at VC's lodge, former AMU Students Union president Salman Imtiaz

A group of students led by the former president of AMU Students Union, Mohd Salman Imtiaz were allegedly not allowed to offer prayers during a protest at the Vice-Chancellors lodge on Wednesday. When we were at the VCs lodge...the time to o...

How Australia's Ellyse Perry changed women's cricket this decade!

By Vishesh Roy Australias Ellyse Perry was named as one of the top cricketers this decade by Wisden and this accolade rightly sums up what the all-rounder has managed to do for womens cricket worldwide.Perry features in the list along Virat...

Barca and Madrid lead in Spain at winter break despite flaws

Barcelona, Dec 26 AP Even though Barcelona and Real Madrid have yet to dominate like in past seasons, the two heavyweights are at the top of the Spanish league for the winter break. Lionel Messis Barcelona will head into 2020 with a two-poi...

ICC ranking is absolute garbage: Vaughan

Former England captain Michael Vaughan has slammed the International Cricket Councils ranking system, terming it as absolute garbage. India are currently ranked number one in ICC Test team rankings, followed by New Zealand, South Africa, En...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019