Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kohli named in Wisden cricketers of the decade list

  • PTI
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 26-12-2019 10:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-12-2019 10:46 IST
Kohli named in Wisden cricketers of the decade list
Image Credit: ANI

India captain Virat Kohli has been named in the Cricketers of the decade list alongside four others by the Wisden Cricketers' Almanac. Apart from Kohli, South African duo of Dale Steyn and AB de Villiers, Australia's Steve Smith and women's all-rounder Ellyse Perry also found a place in the list of five cricketers of the decade.

Kohli, who has scored 5,775 more international runs than anyone else in the last 10 years, has arguably been the best batsman over the last decade. The 31-year-old Indian was named captain of the Wisden Test team of the decade, while also featuring in the ODI XI.

"He is genius has been to rise, time and again, to the challenge. Between the end of the England tour in 2014 and the second Test against Bangladesh at Kolkata in November, Kohli averaged 63, with 21 hundred and 13 fifties," Wisden wrote. "It left him with a unique set of statistics - the only batsman to average at least 50 in all three international formats. Even Steve Smith was moved to remark recently that there is no one quite like him."

"In many ways, there isn't. Since the retirement of Sachin Tendulkar and the gradual waning of MS Dhoni, no cricketer in the world has operated under such daily pressure as Kohli." In the past decade, Kohli has hoarded 7,202 runs in Tests including 27 hundred, while in the shorter formats the Indian skipper has amassed 11,125 runs in ODIs and 2,633 runs in T20s.

Kohli, who averages more than 50 in all formats, has already amassed 70 international hundreds and is only behind Ricky Ponting (71) and Sachin Tendulkar (100). He is third in the list of leading run-scorers of all time with 21,444 runs, behind Ponting (27,483) and Tendulkar (34,357).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Over 1,000 experts call for global action on 'depleting' groundwater

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update: More on time jump, What latest we know

NTPC to invest Rs 50K crore to add 10GW solar energy capacity by 2022

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

Videos

Latest News

Rwanda avoids US-style opioids crisis by making own morphine

Bushekeli Rwanda, Dec 26 AP It was something, the silence. Nothing but the scuff of her slip-on shoes as Madeleine Mukantagara walked through the fields to her first patient of the day. Piercing cries once echoed down the hill to the road b...

Aung San Suu Kyi party official killed in Myanmar's Rakhine

Yangon, Dec 26 AFP An official from Aung San Suu Kyis political party was killed in Rakhine state after planning a show of support for the leaders defence of Myanmar against genocide allegations at The Hague, a spokesman said Thursday. The ...

Martin Scorsese's daughter pulls a Marvel-themed Christmas prank on him

Martin Scorsese may have been critical about superhero movies but that didnt deter his daughter Francesca Scorsese from pulling a little Marvel-themed prank on him. Francesca, 19, playfully trolled her father as she shared a photo of the Av...

PWD work causes heavy traffic on Ring Road between ITO to Sarai Kale Khan

Traffic will remain heavy on Ring Road from ITO to Sarai Kale Khan due to ongoing Public Works Department PWD work, the Delhi Traffic Police said on Thursday. Traffic will remain heavy on Ring Road from ITO to Sarai Kale Khan due to ongoing...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019