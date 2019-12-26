Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-China slaps spending curbs on clubs amid finance squeeze

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Beijing
  • |
  • Updated: 26-12-2019 12:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-12-2019 12:28 IST
Soccer-China slaps spending curbs on clubs amid finance squeeze

Chinese football authorities have announced major curbs on spending by clubs ahead of the 2020 season that includes a cap on foreign and domestic players' salaries as they seek to stave off financial ruin.

Overseas recruits to the Chinese Super League in the upcoming winter transfer window will be limited to earning 3 million euro ($3.3 million) after-tax, the first time a salary cap has been implemented in the Chinese Super League in more than a decade. Additionally, a ceiling of 10 million yuan ($1.4 million) has been placed on Chinese players' salaries.

Clubs will also not be permitted to spend more than 1.1 billion yuan on their operations throughout the upcoming campaign, with salaries not to exceed 60% of that amount. "Our clubs had too much money burned and our professional football has not been run in a sustainable way," Chinese Football Association chairman Chen Xuyuan said, according to state news agency Xinhua.

"If we don't take timely action, I fear it will collapse." The new rules were confirmed after a meeting of the Chinese Football Association on Wednesday and do not extend to bonuses that can be paid, which could give clubs some flexibility to pursue star signings.

Clubs will also be permitted to sign a fifth player from overseas, up from the current quota of four, but will only be allowed to field four foreigners on the pitch at any one time. Officials have routinely sought to curb excessive spending in the Chinese Super League after a major outlay on foreign stars ahead of the 2017 season saw the arrival of players such as Brazilian star Oscar and Carlos Tevez from Argentina on huge salaries.

Later that year, a 100% levy was placed on transfers valued at over 45 million yuan involving foreign players while the same condition was imposed on domestic moves worth more than 20 million yuan. Money has poured into Chinese football from the country's private sector since Xi Jinping, a football fan who has declared his desire to improve the nation's standing within the game, became president in 2013.

Wales international Gareth Bale was the latest global superstar to be linked with a move to China following his falling out with Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane. That transfer to Jiangsu Suning fell through before the closure of the transfer window last summer. However, the influx of foreign talent, expected to lift standards at a club level, has done little to reverse the national team's dismal fortunes, with China failing to qualify for the finals of the World Cup since their debut appearance in 2002.

The national team is currently struggling to qualify for the next tournament in Qatar in 2022, with Italian Marcello Lippi quitting as head coach in November and a replacement yet to be appointed. ($1 = 0.9020 euros) ($1 = 6.9992 Chinese yuan)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Over 1,000 experts call for global action on 'depleting' groundwater

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update: More on time jump, What latest we know

NTPC to invest Rs 50K crore to add 10GW solar energy capacity by 2022

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

Videos

Latest News

Asian markets up in post-Christmas trade

Hong Kong, Dec 26 AFP Asian equities rose on Thursday in subdued trading, holding the gains recently spurred by the US-China trade thaw. Following the Christmas lull across world markets, eyes are now on US unemployment data due later in th...

Police: Man arrested days after Tennessee stabbing

Nashville, Dec 26 AP Law enforcement officials arrested man charged with criminal homicide Wednesday, concluding a dayslong search after a fatal stabbing outside a Tennessee bar. Michael Mosley, 23, was captured in Cheatham County, the Nash...

Boys held for circulating fake school closure order released

Two Class 12 students, who were taken into police custody for allegedly circulating a fake official order stating that schools would remain closed for two days, have been granted bail, officials said on Thursday. The students, aged 16 years...

Bengaluru: Anti-superstition protest against belief of not eating during Solar Eclipse

Anti-superstition protest was held here on Thursday by a group of intellectuals against the belief of not eating at the time of Solar Eclipse. An activist named N Murthy protesting at Bengalurus Town Hall said, Superstitions like dont go ou...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019