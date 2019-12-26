Left Menu
Don't tell Colts, Jags there's nothing to play for

  Reuters
  Updated: 26-12-2019 14:15 IST
  • Created: 26-12-2019 14:08 IST
The Indianapolis Colts and Jacksonville Jaguars have something in common as they head into Sunday's regular-season finale in Jacksonville, Fla. Both teams have gone through difficult late-season stretches that will leave them out of the postseason, but both could also get some level of satisfaction heading into the offseason with a win Sunday.

"An opportunity to play together one more time," Jaguars coach Doug Marrone said of what's motivating his team for this weekend. "It's not going to change the season ... but to end this thing what I think is the right way." The Colts (7-8) stayed in playoff contention until a loss in Week 15. They rebounded last week to thump the Carolina Panthers, ending a four-game losing streak and winning their home finale. Now comes the chance to avoid a losing season.

"We have one more opportunity with this group of guys," Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett told reporters. "I think everybody has bought into that. ... We did that last week and we have another good opportunity to do that." An 8-8 record would be a boost compared to a below-.500 mark in terms of something to build off.

"It's the momentum you take with that to offseason training," Brissett said. Indianapolis used a no-huddle approach last week to try to mix things up. The possibility of a few more wrinkles exists.

"The theme is focus and finish," Colts coach Frank Reich said. "Digging down on things we know matter for this Sunday and things that carry over. And finish up the season the way we want to." The Colts have injury concerns with linebacker Darius Leonard, the team's top tackler who has a back ailment, and left guard Quenton Nelson, who entered the concussion protocol last weekend.

Indianapolis defeated Jacksonville 33-13 last month at home. The Jaguars (5-10) have lost six of their last seven games and are 2-5 at home.

While Marrone preaches playing for Sunday, his status for next season seems uncertain. He said that's why it's difficult sometimes to see some of the positive individual developments for players when the team has a losing record. "Yes, there might be some good individual efforts out there," Marrone said. "At the end of the day, I'm responsible for the whole team and their performance."

Marrone said he understands how the team's record has an impact throughout the organization and for those around it. The team fired executive vice president of football operations, Tom Coughlin, earlier this month. "When things go well during a season, it's easy or easier. I don't really like using that word in the NFL," Marrone said. "... A very disappointing year. It's difficult when a team is not doing well. You want your team to be doing well so your fans can have some pride and joy. ... I'm truly sorry that I've let so many people down and that I couldn't have done a better job."

Jacksonville quarterback Gardner Minshew will wrap up what has been an intriguing first season. Minshew has set a Jaguars record for most passing yards (2,976) by a rookie after taking over for starter Nick Foles following an injury in the opener, and then again for all of December after Foles struggled in his return. "He was able to come in and sustain a level for us," Marrone said of Minshew's initial go-round as a starter.

Receiver Michael Walker could be out for the Jaguars with a hamstring injury. He's the only Jacksonville player likely out with an injury.

