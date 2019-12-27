Texans QB Watson limited, expects to play vs. Titans

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson was limited in practice on Thursday with a back injury for the second straight day, but he expects to play Sunday against the visiting Tennessee Titans. Watson told reporters he has "no idea" what head coach Bill O'Brien will decide, but added, "I don't want to take a day off if that was a question. I'm not expecting it."

Watson popped up on the injury report with a back issue on Wednesday, getting listed as limited in an estimated practice report. He was limited again Thursday, when the Texans did hold a formal practice. The Texans could improve from the No. 4 seed to the No. 3 seed in the AFC if the Kansas City Chiefs lose to the visiting Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, but they'll know the Chiefs-Chargers result before their game kicks off against the Titans. If Kansas City wins, Houston is locked into its seed. But O'Brien has been adamant this week that the Texans will play to win.

Asked specifically if Watson might not start Sunday, O'Brien told reporters Thursday, "We're going to do everything we can to win this football game." Meanwhile, wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins returned to practice on a limited basis after missing Wednesday with an illness. Fellow wideout Will Fuller remained out with a groin injury and is expected to miss at least a week.

The Titans can secure the AFC's final wild-card spot with a victory. --Field Level Media

