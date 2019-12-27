Left Menu
Development News Edition

Raiders RB Jacobs has surgery for skin infection

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Oakland
  • |
  • Updated: 27-12-2019 09:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-12-2019 09:29 IST
Raiders RB Jacobs has surgery for skin infection
Image Credit: Pexels

Oakland Raiders rookie running back Josh Jacobs underwent surgery to treat a skin infection on his leg, the team announced Thursday. "Josh Jacobs woke up with discomfort in his leg on Wednesday and he was evaluated and treated for a superficial skin infection," the statement said.

The statement came after Jacobs wrote about the procedure on an Instagram story on Wednesday. "Surgery went great fastest surgery ever," Jacobs wrote before later removing the post. He also posted a picture with his lower leg wrapped in bandages.

Jacobs followed up that Instagram story by writing, "It's not a football injury just had an infection." The 21-year-old back has missed two of the Raiders' past three games with a fractured right shoulder.

Raiders coach Jon Gruden said Thursday, "He has a skin infection and that will have nothing to do with his playing status. His shoulder is the issue and we're anxious to see how he is (Friday). "Unfortunately, he does have a skin infection and that, I think, will be OK, but it's the shoulder. It's been the shoulder, it is the shoulder, and that's the area that we've got to take a good look at."

Jacobs has rushed for 1,150 yards and seven touchdowns in 13 games since being selected by the Raiders with the 24th overall pick of the 2019 NFL Draft. DeAndre Washington would be in line to start if Jacobs cannot play for Oakland (7-8), which will need a fair amount of help in order to qualify for the playoffs.

In addition to defeating the Broncos (6-9) in Denver on Sunday, Oakland also needs to have the Indianapolis Colts (7-8) beat the Jacksonville Jaguars (5-10), the Tennessee Titans (8-7) lose to the Houston Texans (10-5) and the Pittsburgh Steelers (8-7) fall to the Baltimore Ravens (13-2). Also, the Raiders need a victory from one of four teams -- the New England Patriots (vs. Miami Dolphins), Chicago Bears (vs. Minnesota Vikings), Los Angeles Chargers (vs. Kansas City Chiefs) and Detroit Lions (vs. Green Bay Packers) -- in order to gain a strength-of-victory tiebreaker over the Steelers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

FM praises DRI for excellent performance of officers after releasing stamp

Rajnath Singh calls upon Cantonment Boards to be gentle to poor living

Avalanches hit Austrian, Swiss ski resorts: Dozens of rescue workers deployed

Will Prison Break Season 6 be premiered in 2020? What we know so far

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

Videos

Latest News

India U-19 team beats SA by 9 wickets in first youth ODI

India under-19 team produced an impressive all-round performance to begin its tour of South Africa with a comfortable nine-wicket win in the first Youth ODI at the Buffalo Park here. Batting first, South Africa Under-19 team folded for 187 ...

Kings G Fox (back spasms), F Bagley (foot) exit game

Sacramento Kings point guard DeAaron Fox departed Thursday nights game with the Minnesota Timberwolves due to back spasms and was ruled out. Sacramento also lost forward Marvin Bagley III to a left foot injury late in the third quarter. Bag...

UP: Minor girl gang-raped, case registered

A minor girl was allegedly gang-raped by three people in a village in Etah districts Jaithara area in Uttar Pradesh, police said on Thursday. Police said one accused has been arrested and others are absconding.One accused has been arrested ...

UPDATE 1-New Turkish electric car project investment seen at $3.7 bln

Turkeys new domestic electric car project will have a fixed investment of 22 billion lira 3.7 billion over a period of 13 years, with an annual production capacity of 175,000 vehicles, the Official Gazette said on Friday.The project, launch...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019