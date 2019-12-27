Left Menu
Development News Edition

Titans RB Henry to play in finale vs. Texans

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Houston
  • |
  • Updated: 27-12-2019 10:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-12-2019 10:05 IST
Titans RB Henry to play in finale vs. Texans
Image Credit: Flickr

The Tennessee Titans will have Pro Bowl running back Derrick Henry back in the starting lineup this Sunday when they visit the Houston Texans. Henry missed the team's Week 16 game, a 38-28 home loss vs. the New Orleans Saints, with a lingering hamstring injury. It marked just the second missed game in his four NFL seasons.

"Anytime you can get some time to rest, it's a good thing," Henry told reporters, per ESPN. "I love football. I love playing the game. I'm definitely ready." The team's rushing leader was a full practice participant on Thursday ahead of Sunday's game, which is a win-and-in scenario for the Titans (8-7): If they win, they clinch a playoff spot.

Henry, who turns 26 next week, has continued his ascent toward the upper echelon of running backs in the NFL. Named to the Pro Bowl for the first time this season, he has posted career highs in carries (271), rushing yards (1,329) and rushing touchdowns (13). He ranks third in the league in rushing and is tied for third in rush TD. The Titans, currently the No. 6 seed in the AFC, can still make the playoffs if they lose this weekend, but only if both the Pittsburgh Steelers and Indianapolis Colts lose as well. The Steelers (8-7) visit the top-seeded Baltimore Ravens, who are expected to sit starting QB Lamar Jackson, while the Colts (7-8) face the Jaguars in Jacksonville.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

FM praises DRI for excellent performance of officers after releasing stamp

Rajnath Singh calls upon Cantonment Boards to be gentle to poor living

Avalanches hit Austrian, Swiss ski resorts: Dozens of rescue workers deployed

Will Prison Break Season 6 be premiered in 2020? What we know so far

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

Videos

Latest News

India U-19 team beats SA by 9 wickets in first youth ODI

India under-19 team produced an impressive all-round performance to begin its tour of South Africa with a comfortable nine-wicket win in the first Youth ODI at the Buffalo Park here. Batting first, South Africa Under-19 team folded for 187 ...

Kings G Fox (back spasms), F Bagley (foot) exit game

Sacramento Kings point guard DeAaron Fox departed Thursday nights game with the Minnesota Timberwolves due to back spasms and was ruled out. Sacramento also lost forward Marvin Bagley III to a left foot injury late in the third quarter. Bag...

UP: Minor girl gang-raped, case registered

A minor girl was allegedly gang-raped by three people in a village in Etah districts Jaithara area in Uttar Pradesh, police said on Thursday. Police said one accused has been arrested and others are absconding.One accused has been arrested ...

UPDATE 1-New Turkish electric car project investment seen at $3.7 bln

Turkeys new domestic electric car project will have a fixed investment of 22 billion lira 3.7 billion over a period of 13 years, with an annual production capacity of 175,000 vehicles, the Official Gazette said on Friday.The project, launch...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019