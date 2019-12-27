Left Menu
Manchester United coach terms Rashford as 'physical specimen'

After registering a 4-1 win over Newcastle United, Manchester United's coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer deemed player Marcus Rashford as 'physical specimen' and went on to compare him with Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Leeds
  • |
  • Updated: 27-12-2019 10:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-12-2019 10:50 IST
Manchester United coach terms Rashford as 'physical specimen'
Manchester United coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer . Image Credit: ANI

After registering a 4-1 win over Newcastle United, Manchester United's coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer deemed player Marcus Rashford as 'physical specimen' and went on to compare him with Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo. Rashford scored in the 41st minute of the match for United and as a result, he brought up his 11th goal of the Premier League this season.

"He is a physical specimen. He is looking after himself, working hard in the gym. When you have got that spring, it's just about having courage and getting up there," Goal.com quoted Solskjaer as saying. "I remember a boy I used to play with that used to head it quite well when he was close to goal. And we compare them quite often. So, that's another string to his bow Marcus that Cristiano used to get when he was getting to that age as well," he added.

In the match against Newcastle, Anthony Martial scored twice while Mason Greenwood also got among goal-scoring charts. Solskjaer also praised Martial and said that the team needs to make the most out of France's player presence in the side.

"The key is to give him the ball. He is not going to be the one who runs down the channels all day long. We need to give him the ball and feed him. I think the boys have said that many times themselves. We need to feed Anthony more, play forward more and into the front men," Solskjaer said. "Especially Anthony, it's important for him to touch the ball a lot then he feels in the game. Today was almost the same goal as he scored against Manchester City, down to the bottom with his left foot. It could have been his hat-trick," he added.

United is currently placed at the seventh spot in the Premier League standings with 28 points from 17 matches. The side will next take on Burnley FC on Saturday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

