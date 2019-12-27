Left Menu
Wolves edge Kings in 2 OTs, end 11-game skid

Image Credit: Pixabay

Gorgui Dieng recorded season highs of 21 points and 15 rebounds, and the Minnesota Timberwolves snapped an 11-game losing streak with a 105-104 double-overtime victory over the host Sacramento Kings on Thursday night. Robert Covington had 19 points and eight rebounds for the Timberwolves, who won for the first time since Nov. 27. Andrew Wiggins scored 18 points on just 4-of-19 shooting but also had 10 rebounds and seven assists. Jeff Teague added 15 points off the bench for Minnesota.

Sacramento's Buddy Hield had his last-second 3-point attempt bounce off the rim as the Kings lost their fifth straight game. Sacramento point guard De'Aaron Fox departed less than two minutes into the game due to back spasms. The Kings also lost Marvin Bagley III to a left foot injury late in the third quarter after he scored 18 points in 20 minutes.

Minnesota's Karl-Anthony Towns (sprained left knee) missed his fifth straight game. Richaun Holmes scored 20 points and collected a career-best 18 rebounds for the Kings. Bogdan Bogdanovic had 19 points (despite 8-for-28 shooting), Hield tallied 17, Harrison Barnes added 11 points and 10 rebounds, and Cory Joseph scored 10.

Wiggins, Teague, and Covington scored baskets to start the second overtime and give Minnesota a 103-97 edge. Hield knocked down a 3-pointer and converted a fastbreak layup to pull the Kings within 105-104 with 36.1 seconds left. However, his chance to be the hero was foiled when his final straightaway shot caromed off the right side of the rim.

The Timberwolves scored the first five points of the first overtime on a 3-pointer by Covington and a layup from Teague. Sacramento rallied to tie it at 97 when Hield buried a 3-pointer with one minute left. Bogdanovic missed a wide-open 3-pointer with just over a second remaining in the first overtime.

Minnesota had two opportunities to win late in regulation, but Shabazz Napier missed a 3-pointer with 17.3 seconds left, and Wiggins was off the mark from 19 feet with 2.1 seconds to go. Sacramento inbounded the ball from inside midcourt with 0.5 seconds left, but Barnes was unable to convert a lob from Joseph. Both team shot just 34.6 percent from the field. The Timberwolves were 10 of 46 from 3-point range while Sacramento was 9 of 39.

The contest was tied at 57 in the third quarter before Sacramento went on an 8-0 burst with Bagley scoring the final four points. The Timberwolves crept within 71-68 on Kelan Martin's 3-pointer with 2:29 remaining before the Kings closed with an 8-3 push to take a 79-71 lead into the final stanza.

