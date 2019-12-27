Left Menu
Darts-Sherrock's fairytale comes to an end with defeat by Dobey

  Reuters
  • |
  27-12-2019
  • |
  • Created: 27-12-2019 22:25 IST
Fallon Sherrock's pioneering success story for women at the World Darts Championships came to a gallant end as she was beaten by Chris Dobey 4-2 in the third round on Friday.

Sherrock made global headlines by beating Ted Evetts in the opening round to become the first woman to win a match at the sport's showpiece tournament and caused an even bigger stir by dumping out world number 11 Mensur Suljovic in the second round. Fallon, a 2,000-1 outsider at the start of the event, was the clear crowd favourite against world number 22 Dobey and twice went ahead in the match, winning the first and third sets before Dobey levelled with a whitewash in the fourth set.

Dobey had a stronger three-dart average score of 101.09 to Fallon's 90.45 but was at first let down by his finishing, missing six darts at doubles to lose the first set. He recovered his composure and comfortably saw out the match but the moment still belonged to Sherrock, who was serenaded by the infamously boisterous Alexandra Palace crowd as she bowed out of a tournament which she has well and truly shaken up.

She will collect 25,000 pounds ($32,715.00) in prize money, while Dobey is guaranteed at least 35,000 pounds for reaching the fourth round of the tournament, where the winner collects 500,000. ($1 = 0.7642 pounds)

