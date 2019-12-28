Left Menu
Development News Edition

Falcons to retain Quinn, Dimitroff for 2020 season

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 28-12-2019 02:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-12-2019 02:16 IST
Falcons to retain Quinn, Dimitroff for 2020 season

Atlanta Falcons head coach Dan Quinn and general manager Thomas Dimitroff will return in their respective roles for the 2020 season, the team announced Friday. Both Quinn and Dimitroff will report to Falcons president and CEO Rich McKay, with owner Arthur Blank retaining oversight of the football operations.

"Over the last two seasons our results on the field have not met our standard or the expectations of our fans," Blank said in a statement. "I understand our fans' disappointment and frustration because I've felt every bit of it as well. That said, our focus must be on giving our franchise the best opportunity to win next year and beyond. I have long believed that continuity in leadership is very important across all our businesses and the football team is no different in that regard. "After weighing several factors, including our team's statistical turnaround and our players' focus and effort the second half of the season, I feel the decision to retain Thomas and Dan, with Rich providing close day-to-day oversight of the football operation, will provide the timeliest route for the Atlanta Falcons to return to contention in 2020 and beyond."

Quinn has a career record of 42-37 through five seasons but sports a 23-24 mark since the Super Bowl LI loss to the New England Patriots. McKay said that Quinn's willingness to self-evaluate after the team's 1-7 start this season is what pushed the proverbial ball in his favor.

"There aren't many guys who could have come into the room as a head football coach this year, in a 1-7 setting, and reset the tone. Literally, reset the tone," McKay told the team's official website. "Took some ownership of why we were at 1-7 on himself, beyond just pointing to the players and saying, 'It's you.' He turned the mirror to himself." The Falcons have posted a 5-2 record since that stretch heading into Sunday's season finale against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

"Not every coach gets to see their team fight for him," Quinn said of Atlanta's late-season surge. Quinn, 49, also told reporters that he plans to learn from this season's miscues.

"This has been the hardest and most invaluable year for me. ... I've made mistakes and we get to fix them," Quinn said. Atlanta also announced Raheem Morris would be named defensive coordinator effective at the conclusion of the 2019 season.

Morris, the former Buccaneers coach, initially was the Falcons' wide receivers coach before being shuffled to the other side of the ball to work with the secondary. --Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

'Lakshya' actor Kushal Punjabi found hanging in Bandra home

Cyclone Sarai: Hundreds evacuate in Fiji; dozens of flights cancelled

Amazon announces new fulfillment center to expand presence in Florida

JSPL Foundation wins Grow Care India CSR award in platinum category

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Universities avoid portal of Youth Parliament, UGC comes with a letter

The flagship web portal was launched by the President of India in presence of Vice President, Prime Minister, and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs but only four schools and four&#160; high educational institutions have registered in the pa...

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Russia, in letter to WADA, disagrees with decision to ban its athletes -RIA

The Russian Anti-Doping Agency sent a letter to the World Anti-Doping Agency WADA formally stating that it disagrees with the decision to ban Russian athletes from major sporting events, RIA news agency reported on Friday, citing RUSADA hea...

REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 p.m. GMT /6:00 a.m. SGT

A U.S. federal appeals court on Friday ordered the resentencing of a Staten Island, New York man for attempting to provide material support to Islamic State and kill an FBI agent, saying his 17-year prison term was shockingly low. USA-HAWAI...

Eagles' Ertz ruled out against Giants; Howard to play

Philadelphia Eagles standout tight end Zach Ertz wont play in Sundays regular-season finale against the New York Giants in East Rutherford, N.J. The team ruled Ertz out Friday afternoon. Earlier in the day, coach Doug Pederson said the stat...

Chinese man charged with photographing Navy base in Florida

A Chinese man has been arrested while taking photos at a US Navy base in the Florida Keys, authorities said. Witnesses spotted Lyuyou Liao, 27, walking around a perimeter fence of the Naval Air Station in Key West on Thursday and entering t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019