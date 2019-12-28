Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cardinals QB Murray (hamstring) to be game-time decision

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 28-12-2019 02:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-12-2019 02:39 IST
Cardinals QB Murray (hamstring) to be game-time decision

The status of Arizona Cardinals rookie quarterback Kyler Murray for Sunday's season finale against the Los Angeles Rams will come down to a game-day decision, coach Kliff Kingsbury indicated Friday. "I don't have a feel for it yet," Kingsbury said of playing Murray, via NFL.com.

Murray, who tweaked a right hamstring injury in a 27-13 victory at the Seattle Seahawks last week, officially was limited at Thursday's practice. The Cardinals (5-9-1) and the Rams (8-7) have been eliminated from the playoff race.

"I'm going to be smart, regardless of the situation, understanding that if I can't be myself, I'm not going to put myself out there," Murray said earlier this week via the team's website. "I'm not going to hurt the team in that way. But if I can go, I'm going to go." Murray, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, has started all 15 games in his rookie season, getting relieved last week by Brett Hundley. He already set Cardinals rookie records for completion percentage (64.6), passing yards (3,397) and touchdowns (18) while adding 91 carries for 544 yards and four scores on the ground.

Hundley, who took most of the practice reps this week, completed just 4 of 9 passes for 49 yards, but rushed for 35 yards on six carries and led a 78-yard fourth-quarter drive for a touchdown to clinch the victory against the Seahawks. He is expected to start Sunday if Murray can't play. --Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

'Lakshya' actor Kushal Punjabi found hanging in Bandra home

Cyclone Sarai: Hundreds evacuate in Fiji; dozens of flights cancelled

Amazon announces new fulfillment center to expand presence in Florida

JSPL Foundation wins Grow Care India CSR award in platinum category

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Universities avoid portal of Youth Parliament, UGC comes with a letter

The flagship web portal was launched by the President of India in presence of Vice President, Prime Minister, and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs but only four schools and four&#160; high educational institutions have registered in the pa...

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Russia, in letter to WADA, disagrees with decision to ban its athletes -RIA

The Russian Anti-Doping Agency sent a letter to the World Anti-Doping Agency WADA formally stating that it disagrees with the decision to ban Russian athletes from major sporting events, RIA news agency reported on Friday, citing RUSADA hea...

REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 p.m. GMT /6:00 a.m. SGT

A U.S. federal appeals court on Friday ordered the resentencing of a Staten Island, New York man for attempting to provide material support to Islamic State and kill an FBI agent, saying his 17-year prison term was shockingly low. USA-HAWAI...

Eagles' Ertz ruled out against Giants; Howard to play

Philadelphia Eagles standout tight end Zach Ertz wont play in Sundays regular-season finale against the New York Giants in East Rutherford, N.J. The team ruled Ertz out Friday afternoon. Earlier in the day, coach Doug Pederson said the stat...

Chinese man charged with photographing Navy base in Florida

A Chinese man has been arrested while taking photos at a US Navy base in the Florida Keys, authorities said. Witnesses spotted Lyuyou Liao, 27, walking around a perimeter fence of the Naval Air Station in Key West on Thursday and entering t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019