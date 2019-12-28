Left Menu
Bergeron, Halak lift Bruins over Sabres

  • Boston
  • Updated: 28-12-2019 08:30 IST
  28-12-2019
Patrice Bergeron recorded his third straight two-goal game and Jaroslav Halak made 26 saves for his third shutout of the season, as the Boston Bruins ended the Buffalo Sabres' five-game home winning streak with a 3-0 win on Friday night. Brandon Carlo added an empty-net goal, Brad Marchand had three assists and David Pastrnak recorded two helpers for the Atlantic Division-leading Bruins, who are 3-0-3 over the last six games. Bergeron's 16th and 17th goals helped Boston to a fourth consecutive victory over the Sabres, and his team improved to 10-1-1 over its last 12 at Buffalo.

It's the first time in Bergeron's career that he's scored at least two goals in three consecutive contests. Pastrnak, meanwhile, has eight assists over the last five, while Marchand has posted 14 assists during his nine-game point streak on the road. Halak, the Bruins' backup, won for the ninth time this season and shut out the Sabres for a second straight start. The last came back on Oct. 4, 2018.

Though Buffalo did not generate many shots, it had some decent chances, especially during the first period. However, the Sabres ended with nothing to show for it, and have now been outscored 22-10 during a current 1-4-1 stretch. Linus Ullmark stopped 22 shots for Buffalo. It was Ullmark's first regulation home defeat since Nov. 19.

Buffalo outshot Boston 11-8 in the first period, but the Bruins were the only team to score through the first 20 minutes. On the power play, Pastrnak drew attention in the slot, but wound up and delivered a pinpoint pass to Bergeron, who one-timed the puck home with 22 seconds left in the first. It was Boston's seventh power-play goal over the last six contests.

The Bruins again waited until late in the second period to strike and make it 2-0. This time Bergeron took a pass from Marchand and directed it into what was essentially an empty net with 1:34 left in the period. Veteran Buffalo forward Jeff Skinner exited with an apparent injury early in the third period.

These teams will meet again on Sunday night in Boston.

