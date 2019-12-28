Left Menu
Development News Edition

I didn't start this, I didn't create this confusion: Mary Kom lets it rip after winning trial bout

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 28-12-2019 15:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-12-2019 15:41 IST
I didn't start this, I didn't create this confusion: Mary Kom lets it rip after winning trial bout
File photo Image Credit: Twitter (@MangteC)

MC Mary Kom remained combative long after winning the trial for Olympic qualifiers on Saturday, slamming the controversy that preceded her showdown with Nikhat Zareen. The 36-year-old six-time world champion prevailed 9-1 over the 23-year-old former junior world champion and at the end of it all, there was no customary handshake and the senior pro also rebuffed an attempted hug from her younger rival.

"I don't like this, you drag my name into an unnecessary controversy and then you try to posture. Yes, I didn't hug her, what's the big deal? I did not start this, I never said I will not fight you in a trial then why did you drag my name," Mary Kom told PTI referring to Zareen's open letter to Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju specifically demanding a trial bout against the Manipuri legend. "I am also a human being, I also get irritated. Can't I get angry when my credentials are questioned like this? And this wasn't the first time. It has happened so many times with me despite the fact that no other Indian boxer has achieved what I have achieved," she added referring to past selection controversies in which she has been challenged without much success by the likes of former Commonwealth Games bronze-winner Pinki Jangra.

"Perform and take my spot, who is stopping you? But don't talk big without that. If you do that, I will hit back. Why was this made a media trial about me?" she fumed. The controversy first erupted when Boxing Federation of India President Ajay Singh, after the world championships, stated that Mary Kom's bronze was good enough for her to get an exemption from trials, despite a laid down selection policy which offered direct berths in Olympic qualifiers to only the gold and silver-winners.

"Did I make that announcement? Whose fault was it, was it mine? I didn't even know about it, I was told and it surprised me. Because mentally, I was prepared for a trial at that time," she asserted. "Once the trial was announced, did I say I won't come? Then why was my name taken the time and again?" she asked.

The multiple-time Asian gold-medallist, who was given the moniker 'Magnificent Mary' by the International Boxing Association (AIBA), also responded to questions on her refusal to appear for trials ahead of the world championships in October. She was picked on the basis of her international performances, which included gold medals in India Open (May) and the President's Cup in Indonesia (July). "I was told by the two High-Performance Directors Santiago Nieva and Raffaele Bergamasco that the selection would be done on the basis of our performances. I asked for an exemption based on that. You ask them, I didn't make that policy," she said.

"If they are not consistent with the policy, it is not my fault. Will that also be held against me?" she asked. Questions finally shifted to her plans going forward and her mood changed for the better.

"I will give my best wherever I compete. If I get a medal, great. Everyone says that the Tokyo Olympics is my last. But I will see how my body is. In any case, I will always be attached to boxing, it is my life," she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

'Lakshya' actor Kushal Punjabi found hanging in Bandra home

Cyclone Sarai: Hundreds evacuate in Fiji; dozens of flights cancelled

DR Congo joins hand with Rwanda to roll out Ebola vaccination

Amazon announces new fulfillment center to expand presence in Florida

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Universities avoid portal of Youth Parliament, UGC comes with a letter

The flagship web portal was launched by the President of India in presence of Vice President, Prime Minister, and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs but only four schools and four&#160; high educational institutions have registered in the pa...

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Seemapuri CAA protest: Court adjourns hearing on bail plea of accused till Dec 31

A Delhi court on Saturday adjourned till December 31 the hearing on the bail petition filed by ten accused who were arrested after a protest in Seemapuri area against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens NRC t...

Cricket-South Africa take 300-run lead over England

South Africa extended their lead over England to 300 runs as they reached 197-7 at lunch in their second innings on the third day of the first test at Centurion Park, looking to set an imposing target for the tourists.Quinton de Kock bludge...

Complaint against 1,000 AMU students for violence, damaging public property

The Rapid Action Force has filed a complaint against 1,000 unnamed AMU students in connection with the violence at the campus during a protest against alleged police action in Jamia Millia following the agitation over the Citizenship Amendm...

DRI seizes 7.3 kg of smuggled gold, two persons arrested

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence DRI has seized 7.3 kg of smuggled gold valued at Rs 2.84 crore and arrested two persons at New Farakka Junction railway station. Acting on intelligence inputs, DRI officials on December 25 intercepte...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019