Neil Wagner 2nd fastest Kiwi bowler to 200 wickets in Test

Neil Wagner on Saturday became the second-fastest New Zealand bowler to scalp 200 wickets in Test cricket.

  • Melbourne
  • Updated: 28-12-2019 17:01 IST
New Zealand bowler Neil Wagner. Image Credit: ANI

Neil Wagner on Saturday became the second-fastest New Zealand bowler to scalp 200 wickets in Test cricket. The left-handed bowler achieved the feat during the ongoing Boxing Day Test against Australia here at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

Wagner took the 200th Test wicket in his 46th match. New Zealand pace sensation Trent Boult had achieved a similar milestone in his 52nd Test match. Legend Richard Hadlee is still the fastest Kiwi bowler to take 200 wickets in the longest format of the game. He had taken 42 games for his 200th scalp.

On day three, Australia managed to take a massive lead of 456 runs over New Zealand. The Aussies ended the day at 137/4 in the second innings, after bundling out Kiwis for 148 in the first innings. (ANI)

