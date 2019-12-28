ISL: Mumbai City eye first home win, take on Hyderabad

Mumbai City FC will look for their first 'home win' when they take on laggards Hyderabad FC in an Indian Super League game here on Sunday. Mumbai have been pretty outstanding in their away games this season, but are still searching for that first win at their usual fortress, the Mumbai Football Arena in suburban Andheri.

The Jorge Costa managed side has played three home games, losing two (against Odisha FC 4-2 and FC Goa 4-2) and drawing one against Kerala Blasters 1-1. They have the best chance to register their first win against a depleted Hyderabad side, who are languishing at the bottom of the table with five points and a solitary win from nine games.

Mumbai are placed fifth, with three wins, four draws and two losses, after playing nine games and a win would push them ahead in the points table. For the hosts, their Tunisian striker Amine Chermiti has been their top goal scorer this season with four goals.

If Mumbai have to get past Hyderabad, then Chermiti will have to play a crucial role along with Modou Sougou, who will need to fire on all cylinders. The pleasing thing for Mumbai is that as many as 11 players have a goal to their name.

Mumbai have equally strong mid-fielders comprising Raynier Fernandes, Diego Carlos, Bipin Singh, Mohamed Larbi and Mohammed Rafique and they will have to be on their toes to keep the Hyderabad forwards at bay. Mumbai will also be without the services of midfielder Paulo Machado and Rowllin Borges due to injury.

The Portuguese midfielder might be out for a longer duration. Also, Mumbai custodian Amrinder Singh, who has 24 saves to his name this season, will be more than eager to maintain a clean sheet.

"We have picked up more points away from home, it's a good sign. We have to be much stronger at home and weve to change this. And this must start from tomorrow. We must be stronger than away," said Costa. On the other hand, it will be a tough challenge for the visitors to defeat Mumbai in their own backyard.

Their forwards Robin Singh, Bobo, Giles Barnes and Marcelo Pereira will have to play to their potential. Bobo has found his scoring boots and has three goals to his name.

Even the mid-fielders and defenders would need to put a good show to keep Hyderabad forwards from scoring. Rafa Lopez is also back in contention for a start after recovering from an injury.

"It is a big challenge to play against Mumbai as they are a big football club. But the bigger the challenge, the bigger we have to be. You can't shy away from that. We have to be at our best if we want to beat them," said Hyderabad coach Phill Brown. For Brown, the headache would be that his side has not kept a clean sheet and have conceded 19 goals from nine matches.

Mumbai, with their current form, could be dubbed as favorites, but Hyderabad could also spring a surprise.

