Agra: Free Style Traditional Wrestling Championship starts today

The second edition of the TATA Motors freestyle Traditional Wrestling Championship commenced on Saturday and the competition in three weight categories were held. The players are contesting under six Olympic competition is weight categories.

In the 57kg category, Sumit (CHD) bagged gold, Kuldeep (HAR) clinched silver while Rohan Yadav (UP) and Manish (SSCB) settled with a bronze medal each. In the 86kg category, Bhumit (DEL) clinched gold, silver went to Bajrang (SSCB) while Vjendrapal (CHHGD) and Ajay Tomar (UP) bagged a bronze medal each.

In the 97kg, Kapil (UP) secured a gold, Sombir (RSPB) claimed silver while Bhupendra (UP) and Naresh (RSPB) settled with a bronze medal each. The competition in 65 kg, 74 kg, and 125 kg will take place tomorrow. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.