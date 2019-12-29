Report: Falcons rework Ryan, Jarrett deals for cap space

The Atlanta Falcons restructured the contracts of quarterback Matt Ryan and defensive tackle Grady Jarrett, ESPN reported on Saturday. The exact details of the restructuring were not reported, but both players had a portion of their 2020 base salaries converted into a signing bonus. Altogether, the team gained more than $12 million in cap room, per the report.

Per Spotrac, the Falcons had nearly $207 million on their 2020 cap prior to the restructures, the largest figure of any team in the league. The cap is expected to land between $196.8 million and $201.2 million. Ryan is in the second season of a five-year, $150 million extension signed in May of 2018 and was set to count $15.8 million against the cap. He had already restructured his deal once, clearing $7 million in cap space in March.

The 34-year-old has 4,153 yards, 25 touchdowns, and 14 interceptions in 14 games this season. Jarrett signed a four-year, $68 million deal in July before the deadline to sign franchise-tagged players to long-term extensions. He was set to count $16 million against the cap in 2020.

Jarrett, 26, has 6.5 sacks and 15 quarterback hits along with 68 tackles in 15 games this season. --Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.