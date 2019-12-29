Randle leads Knicks over short-handed Wizards

Julius Randle had 30 points and 16 rebounds, and the New York Knicks defeated the host Washington Wizards 107-100 on Saturday night. Reserve Bobby Portis scored 17 points, and RJ Barrett added 14 as New York won two in a row for just the second time this season.

Washington's Isaiah Thomas scored 20 points in his return from a two-game league suspension. Jordan McRae also had 20 points, and Gary Payton II scored 15 points for the Wizards, who have lost two straight and five of six. Wizards leading scorer Bradley Beal (lower right leg soreness) missed his first game since April 2017. Washington was also without Rui Hachimura, Thomas Bryant and Davis Bertans.

The Knicks led by one at halftime, and Mitchell Robinson's dunk made it 76-68 with 5:23 remaining in the third quarter. Damyean Dotson's layup completed an 18-3 run that gave New York an 86-71 lead at the 2:08 mark of the third quarter, but Washington's reserves went on a 14-0 run to cut the deficit to one with 10:25 left in the game.

Randle scored six straight points to put the Knicks ahead 97-92 with 3:32 left. After a basket by McRae, Barrett hit a 3-pointer. McRae's corner trey pulled Washington within 102-97 with 28 seconds left.

Randle hit two free throws, but McRae hit another 3-pointer with 17.6 seconds left. Marcus Morris made two free throws to make it 106-100, and Robinson stole the inbounds pass to seal the win. The Knicks trailed 19-14 in the first quarter when Dotson's 3-pointer started a 17-0 run, which was capped by a Portis trey with 46 seconds left in the quarter.

Washington rallied in the second quarter, and Thomas' jumper gave the Wizards a 46-44 lead with 4:16 left in the first half.

