Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. NFL: 49ers-Seahawks showdown headlines road to Super Bowl

A super showdown between the San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks will highlight the final Sunday of the National Football League's (NFL) regular season but there is more at stake. At least nine other teams could have their routes to the Super Bowl impacted by outcomes on the concluding day. NHL notebook: Sabres' Skinner out three to four weeks

Buffalo Sabres forward Jeff Skinner will be sidelined for three to four weeks with an upper-body injury, the team announced Saturday. Skinner appeared to injure his right shoulder when he was involved in a collision with Boston's David Pastrnak in the third period of Friday's 3-0 loss to the Bruins. After getting up, Skinner left the ice and headed for the locker room. The injury occurred during the 27-year-old's 700th career game. MLS: Fire hire Wicky as new head coach

The Chicago Fire hired Raphael Wicky to be the club's new head coach. The 42-year-old Wicky was coach of the U.S. under-17 national team. He received a two-year contract with a club option for 2022. NFL notebook: Redskins reportedly to fire president Allen

The Washington Redskins will remove team president Bruce Allen from his role in charge of football operations, NBC Sports Washington reported Saturday. His dismissal will come by Monday, per the report, which added it was unclear whether Allen would stay with the organization in a different role. NBC Sports Washington also reported that former NFL head coaches Ron Rivera and Marvin Lewis are among possible candidates as the team's next head coach. Coach Mohamed typifies Argentine influence on Mexican soccer

He is little known outside Latin America, but Antonio Mohamed, who hopes to coach Monterrey to the Mexican league title on Sunday, is one of the best-known faces in his adopted homeland and an outsize example of Argentine influence on Mexican soccer. Mohamed's Monterrey beat America 2-1 in the first leg of the Apertura final on Dec. 26 and only need a draw at the Aztec Stadium to end the year as both Mexican champions and CONCACAF Champions League winners. Boxing: India's Kom beats challenger in trial for Olympics qualification

India's MC Mary Kom sealed her spot for next year's Olympic qualifiers on Saturday with a split decision win over fellow flyweight Nikhat Zareen, who had publicly demanded a trial against the six-times world champion in the race for Tokyo. The 36-year-old Kom, an Olympic bronze medalist from London 2012, won 9-1 and was selected in the 51kg category in the Indian team for the Feb. 3-14 qualifying competition in Wuhan, China by the Boxing Federation of India (BFI). NFL: Seahawks, Niners rivalry game gets dose of Marshawn mania

With a divisional title on the line in a battle between two longtime NFL rivals, Sunday's clash between the San Francisco 49ers and the Seattle Seahawks had seemingly reached the height of anticipation and excitement. But then 33-year-old running back Marshawn Lynch signed a one-year deal with his longtime Seahawks after many thought he was done with the sport, in the process setting the internet ablaze as fans rejoiced at his return. Russia, in letter to WADA, disagrees with decision to ban its athletes: RIA

The Russian Anti-Doping Agency sent a letter to the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) formally stating that it disagrees with the decision to ban Russian athletes from major sporting events, RIA news agency reported on Friday, citing RUSADA head. WADA said later on Friday it had received the letter and would shortly file a formal notice with the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) where the dispute will be resolved and the outcome binding on all parties. Murray pulls out of Australian Open with injury

Andy Murray has withdrawn from next month's Australian Open because of a pelvic injury, the three-time Grand Slam champion's management team announced on Saturday. The former world number one, who has been making an inspirational comeback after hip resurfacing surgery, has decided not to travel to Melbourne after the injury he sustained at the end of the season failed to improve as he had hoped. NBA roundup: Bucks rout Hawks without Giannis (back)

Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez combined for 42 points, and the visiting Milwaukee Bucks defeated Atlanta 112-86 on Friday, handing the Hawks their ninth straight loss. The Bucks did not miss league MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, who did not play because of back soreness. Veteran Ersan Ilyasova got the start in his place and equaled his season high with 18 points and grabbed a season-best 17 rebounds.

