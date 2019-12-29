Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cricket-England lose two wickets as they continue run chase

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 29-12-2019 15:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-12-2019 15:44 IST
Cricket-England lose two wickets as they continue run chase

South Africa need seven more wickets to win while England moved to 205 runs from unlikely victory as a delicately poised first test headed for a potentially thrilling finish at Centurion Park on Sunday.

England lost two wickets in the first session but added 50 runs to their overnight tally as they continued to chase an imposing 376-run target with the tourists' hopes now hanging on captain Joe Root and his deputy Ben Stokes. England were 171-3 at lunch on the fourth day with Root not out on 13 and Stokes scoring a circumspect four off 35 balls.

The usually swashbuckling Stokes had led England’s highest ever successful run chase, when they scored 362-9 at Headingley to beat Australia earlier this year, and will be needed to do the same again on Sunday if England are to win against the odds. Root scored a double century in New Zealand earlier this month as he returned to the form England will need from him as well.

England officials said their skipper had recovered from a bout of illness on Saturday, when spent some time off the field with fever and stomach problems. Both Rory Burns, whose unbeaten 77 overnight had set up the potetial of a record England win, and Joe Denly were dismissed after England resumed at 121-1 overnight.

Burns had been strangled by the bowling of Vernon Philander, whose first four overs of the morning were maidens, and when he was replaced in the attack by Anrich Nortje, the England opener saw a chance to begin to add to his run tally, only to sky a hook shot straight up into the air for Kagiso Rabada at mid-on to bag the catch. Burns was out for 84.

Denly added 21 runs to his overnight 10 before being trapped leg before wicket by debutant Dwaine Pretorius, and being unable to overturn the decision on review. Batting looked more difficult on Sunday with more uneven bounce on the pitch, as was the case on Friday when 15 wickets fell.

Saturday’s overcast conditions meant the pitch in Pretoria was more docile, allowing South Africa to score 272 in their second innings to add to 284 in their first. England were 181 runs all out in their first innings (Editing by William Maclean)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Why The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 8 sets to reveal jaw-dropping facts

Better Call Saul Season 5 release date, plot details, more on Jimmy’s abduction

Austria's Greens summon party meeting as coalition deal nears

Jamie Dornan’s Fifty Shades onscreen partner Dakota Johnson spends Christmas with Chris Martin

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Universities avoid portal of Youth Parliament, UGC comes with a letter

The flagship web portal was launched by the President of India in presence of Vice President, Prime Minister, and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs but only four schools and four&#160; high educational institutions have registered in the pa...

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

Videos

Latest News

Turkish military plane arrives to evacuate Somalia bomb victims

Mogadishu, Dec 29 AFP A Turkish military plane arrived in Mogadishu on Sunday to evacuate those gravely wounded in a devastating bombing that killed 79 people and overwhelmed local health services, in the latest attack on a city dogged by i...

AMU students to continue peaceful anti-CAA agitation at campus

Students of the Aligarh Muslim University AMU on Sunday said that they would continue holding peaceful anti-CAA agitation at the campus. This was decided at a meeting of the general body of the students on Saturday evening and a coordinatio...

Protests outside Shaheen Bagh police station in Delhi

A group of people staged a protest outside the Shaheen Bagh police station in Delhi on Sunday afternoon against the contentious citizenship law and the NRC, police said. Thirty-two protesters, who are residents of Jamia Nagar and Shaheen Ba...

Thorat says loyalty to Congress never wavered

Maharashtra Congress chief Balasaheb Thorat on Sunday said there was no need to pay heed to BJP leader Radhakrishna Vikhe Patils comments that he contemplated joining the saffron party a few years back. Vikhe Patil himself quit the Congres...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019