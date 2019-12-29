Left Menu
Report: Vikings DE Griffen can become free agent

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 29-12-2019 23:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-12-2019 23:51 IST
Report: Vikings DE Griffen can become free agent
The three-time Pro Bowl selection's contract, which runs through the 2022 campaign, contained an opt-out clause for reaching certain performance benchmarks.

Minnesota Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen can void the remainder of his contract and become a free agent after the season, multiple outlets reported. The three-time Pro Bowl selection's contract, which runs through the 2022 campaign, contained an opt-out clause for reaching certain performance benchmarks.

According to ESPN and the Minneapolis Star Tribune, one of those benchmarks were six sacks -- a total he exceeded in Week 11. He entered Sunday's regular-season finale against the Chicago Bears with eight sacks, along with 41 tackles and one interception in 15 starts. Griffen, 32, is scheduled to make $12.9 million next season.

Minnesota's fourth-round pick in 2010, Griffen has 74 1/2 sacks in 147 career games (88 starts) with the Vikings. --Field Level Media

