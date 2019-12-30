Left Menu
Development News Edition

Assam CM launches Khelo India Youth Games 2020 torch relay

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal launched the Khelo India Youth Games 2020 torch relay here on Sunday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Guwahati (Assam)
  • |
  • Updated: 30-12-2019 04:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-12-2019 04:59 IST
Assam CM launches Khelo India Youth Games 2020 torch relay
Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal speaking at an event in Guwahati on Sunday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal launched the Khelo India Youth Games 2020 torch relay here on Sunday. The torch will be carried to all district headquarters to elicit the cooperation of the people for the success of the third Khelo India Youth Games 2020 which will begin here on January 10 next year.

During the function held at Sarusajai Sports Complex, the Chief Minister presented cash awards to the medal winners of South Asian Games 2019-2020 that was held in Kathmandu. He also presented cash incentives to the medal winners under the Integrated Sports Policy of the Assam government. Sonowal presented cash awards of Rs. 50,000 to the medal winners from Assam Olympic Association.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister stressed his government's commitment to promoting sports culture in the state. He also said that the government is drawing a broad roadmap by using education, culture and sports as foundation stones for the development of human resources and spur growth in the state.

The Chief Minister outlined that a perfect balance among education, culture and sports will be a force multiplier for the development of the state. Sonowal said sports has several facets and underlined that with utmost concentration and dedication, a sportsman can realize the inherent beauty of sports.

He also called upon the 633 sportspersons from Assam participating in the Khelo India Youth Games 2020 to work hard and bring laurels to the state. The Chief Minister appealed to the athletes from the state to be dedicated, disciplined and determined to be successful in national and international sports events.

He also said that the state government is always with the sportspersons and incentives would be announced to those who will perform well in various competitions. State agriculture minister Atul Bora also launched a video song of Khelo India Youth Games 2020 and spoke on the occasion.

On the other hand, Member Secretary State Level Advisory Committee for Students and Youth Welfare Lakhya Konwar gave a brief description of different initiatives that the state government has been taking for the people to take up sports. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 4-U.S. strikes in Iraq, Syria target Iranian-backed Shi'ite Muslim militia group

Health News Summary: Patients don't care about provider religious ties, expect all needed care

Venezuela asks Brazil to turn over 'deserters' suspected of raid

Newly face-lifted Big Ben will ring in London New Year

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Universities avoid portal of Youth Parliament, UGC comes with a letter

The flagship web portal was launched by the President of India in presence of Vice President, Prime Minister, and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs but only four schools and four&#160; high educational institutions have registered in the pa...

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

Videos

Latest News

Zelenskyy vows to continue seeking return of remaining Ukrainian war prisoners

Kiev Ukraine, Dec 30 SputnikANI Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Sunday that Kiev will continue working towards returning the Ukrainian prisoners of war in Donbas that were not covered by the latest round of negotiated exchan...

Pats blow shot at bye as Miami stuns New England

Ryan Fitzpatrick tossed a 5-yard touchdown pass to tight end Mike Gesicki with just 24 seconds left in the game as the Miami Dolphins upset the host New England Patriots 27-24 on Sunday afternoon at Foxborough, Mass. The Patriots 12-4, who ...

UPDATE 8-U.S. strikes in Iraq, Syria target Iranian-backed Shi'ite Muslim militia group

The U.S. military carried out air strikes in Iraq and Syria against the Kataib Hezbollah militia group in response to the killing of a U.S. civilian contractor in a rocket attack on an Iraqi military base, U.S. officials said on Sunday. Ira...

Trump briefed by top aides on "successful" U.S. airstrikes in Iraq, Syria

U.S. President Donald Trump was briefed by his top national security advisers on Sunday on U.S. airstrikes against what U.S. officials said was an Iran-sponsored group in Iraq and Syria, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said. We will not...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019