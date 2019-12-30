Left Menu
Development News Edition

2020 NFL Draft order set for first 20 picks

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 30-12-2019 08:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-12-2019 08:27 IST
2020 NFL Draft order set for first 20 picks
Image Credit: Wikimedia

The Washington Redskins lost to close out the 2019 season on Sunday, but they might turn out to be one of the big winners of Week 17. As a result of their 47-16 drubbing at Dallas on Sunday, the Redskins locked up the No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. The Cincinnati Bengals, despite their 33-23 win over the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, will pick first. The Bengals locked up the top spot with an overtime loss last week at Miami.

Most draft projections currently have two players as the clear-cut top prospects entering the draft: Heisman-winning LSU quarterback Joe Burrow (who was a high school star in Ohio) and Ohio State defensive end Chase Young. Many mock drafts have Burrow going No. 1 to the Bengals and Young going No. 2. One caveat: Young has another year of college eligibility remaining and has yet to announce whether he will leave college for the NFL or return to Columbus for his senior season. Ohio State lost to Clemson in the Fiesta Bowl on Saturday night.

After the Redskins at No. 2 will be Detroit Lions, whose late-game collapse at home to Green Bay on Sunday left them at 3-12-1. The Lions hold the No. 3 pick. If Burrow and Young go 1-2 as expected, No. 3 could be where the action begins in terms of teams looking to trade up. Like the Redskins, the New York Giants lost to an NFC East foe as Philadelphia won 34-17 in East Rutherford, N.J., to clinch the division. Thus the Giants (4-12) will pick No. 4

Miami, the Los Angeles Chargers and Carolina get picks 5-7, respectively, after each finished 5-11. The Panthers and Chargers lost in Week 17 while the Dolphins' upset win in New England cost them at least one spot. Draft position among teams with the same record is determined by a strength-of-schedule tiebreaker -- the aggregate winning percentage of each team's opponents for the entire season. Per the NFL, "the team that played the schedule with the lowest winning percentage will be awarded the higher pick." Rounding out the 2020 top 10, in order, are Arizona, Jacksonville and Cleveland.

Three teams currently hold multiple first-round picks with Miami holding three (thanks to the Minkah Fitzpatrick trade with Pittsburgh and the Laremy Tunsil trade with Houston). The Raiders also own Chicago's first-round pick as part of last year's Khalil Mack trade, and the Jaguars have the Los Angeles Rams' next two first-round picks as part of the midseason Jalen Ramsey trade. While the first 20 picks are set, picks 21-32 will determined by playoff results. The 2020 NFL Draft will be held April 23-25 in Las Vegas.

2020 NFL Draft first-round order (first 20 picks): 1. Cincinnati (2-14)

2. Washington (3-13) 3. Detroit (3-12-1)

4. N.Y. Giants (4-12) 5. Miami (5-11)

6. L.A. Chargers (5-11) 7. Carolina (5-11)

8. Arizona (5-10-1) 9. Jacksonville (6-10)

10. Cleveland (6-10) 11. N.Y. Jets (7-9)

12. Oakland (7-9) 13. Indianapolis (7-9)

14. Tampa Bay (7-9) 15. Denver (7-9)

16. Atlanta (7-9) 17. Cowboys (8-8)

18. Miami (from Pittsburgh, 8-8) 19. Oakland (from Chicago, 8-8)

20. Jacksonville (from L.A. Rams, 9-7)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 4-U.S. strikes in Iraq, Syria target Iranian-backed Shi'ite Muslim militia group

Health News Summary: Patients don't care about provider religious ties, expect all needed care

UPDATE 1-Vodafone Hutchison Australia partners with Nokia to kick off 5G rollout

Care Hospitals to add 800 beds across India by 2021

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Universities avoid portal of Youth Parliament, UGC comes with a letter

The flagship web portal was launched by the President of India in presence of Vice President, Prime Minister, and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs but only four schools and four&#160; high educational institutions have registered in the pa...

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

Videos

Latest News

Australian missing after he 'deliberately jumped' off cruise liner

A 62-year-old Australian man is missing off the coast of New Zealand after he was seen jumping overboard from a cruise liner, search officials said Monday. Three helicopters and two nearby container ships searched unsuccessfully for several...

Huberdeau lifts Panthers past Canadiens

Jonathan Huberdeau scored two goals and added two assists to lead the host Florida Panthers to a 6-5 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Sunday night in Sunrise, Fla. Huberdeau, who was born and raised in a Montreal suburb, scored the go-ahe...

DeBrusk scores 2 in 18 seconds, Bruins handle Sabres

Jake DeBrusk scored two power-play goals over an 18-second span in the third period, and Tuukka Rask finished with 24 saves to lead the Boston Bruins to a 3-2 victory over the visiting Buffalo Sabres on Sunday night. David Pastrnak scored h...

UPDATE 3-N.Korea's Kim urges 'positive and offensive' security measures at key party meeting

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un called at a ruling party meeting for positive and offensive measures to ensure security ahead of a year-end deadline he has set for denuclearisation talks with the United States, state media KCNA said on Mond...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019