Sarita Devi alleges fixing of final bout in Olympics Qualifiers trials

Boxer Sarita Devi alleged that her bout against Simranjeet Kaur in the Olympics Qualifiers trials that concluded on Saturday was fixed.

Boxer Sarita Devi (File image). Image Credit: ANI

Boxer Sarita Devi alleged that her bout against Simranjeet Kaur in the Olympics Qualifiers trials that concluded on Saturday was fixed. The Arjuna Awardee pugilist in her letter to Boxing Federation of India (BFI) president Ajay Singh stated that 'unfair trial selection happened especially in her 60kg weight category against Simranjeet Kaur'.

In the final bout of the 60kg category, Sarita Devi lost to Simranjit in a split decision 8-2. According to her, BFI Executive Director RK. Sacheti, Foreign coach Raffael and Chhote Lal Yadav ganged up against her and fixed the bout. "I'm telling you again, it was a fixed bout. Premediated bout. I'm telling more clearly that our BFI Executive Director RK Sacheti, Foreign coach Raffael and Chhote Lal Yadav are the people who have always ganged up against me and they are the ones who have fixed the bout today," the letter read.

"I have been bearing all these injustices for a long time but the time has come for me to speak up of injustices being done to me and others," it added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

