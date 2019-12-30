Left Menu
BBL: Melbourne Stars defeat Hobart Hurricanes by 4 runs

Melbourne Stars defeated Hobart Hurricanes by four runs on the DLS (Duckworth-Lewis-Stern) method in the Big Bagh League (BBL) on Monday.

BBL: Melbourne Stars defeat Hobart Hurricanes by 4 runs
Melbourne Stars defeated Hobart Hurricanes by four runs on the DLS (Duckworth-Lewis-Stern) method in the Big Bagh League (BBL) on Monday. In a rain-affected match, the overs were curtailed to 11 per side. Chasing a meager target of 70 runs, Stars had a worst possible start as they lost opener Nic Maddinson and Nick Larkin in the very first over.

However, Marcus Stoinis carried on his good form and stiched a much needed 52-run stand with Peter Handscomb to revive Stars' chase. With 15 runs needed in 15 balls, rain again played a spoilsport and the remainder of the play was abandoned.

Earlier, Hurricanes scored just 69 runs in 11 overs. The team had a bad start as opener D'Arcy Short was dismissed in the first over. Hurricanes kept losing wickets at regular intervals and were soon found reeling at 56 for five in the 11th over.

The dismal performance of top-order resulted in Hurricanes scoring just 69 in 11 overs. Nathan Coulter-Nile was adjudged as the player of the match. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

