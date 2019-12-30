Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kumble prefers wicket-taking fast bowling options over all-rounders in T20 World Cup

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 30-12-2019 20:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-12-2019 20:51 IST
Kumble prefers wicket-taking fast bowling options over all-rounders in T20 World Cup

Former captain Anil Kumble feels the Indian team's focus should be on exploring wicket-taking options even if that means playing more fast bowlers than all-rounders in the T20 World Cup. India will be playing more T20 Internationals in 2020 in order to prepare for the T20 World Cup in Australia starting in October.

"I certainly believe that you need wicket taking bowlers and someone like a Kuldeep and Chahal need to be a part of that in my view. Yes, there are instances where you know the ball gets wet because of the dew, then is it right for two wrist-spinners to be there," Kumble told 'CricketNext'. "It is very important that you need to start looking out for wicket taking options. If it means that you need to bring in just fast bowlers who you believe will pick up wickets, rather than looking at all-rounders, which I think this team is looking for; I think that's the critical aspect," India's highest wicket-taker in Tests and ODIs added.

According to him, the important factor is who all can come good in Australian conditions. "It's very important that India starts thinking about who will perform in Australian conditions and who is that bowler who has the ability to pick up wickets because that's what will put pressure on the opposition."

As far as Mahendra Singh Dhoni's return is concerned, Kumble, like many others, also feel that IPL form will be critical for the former skipper. "It's all about how MS (Dhoni) goes about the IPL and if at all the Indian team believes that they need this services for the World Cup then from there on he may be a part of the team. But we will have to wait and see," he said.

A few days ago, current India coach Ravi Shastri spoke about how K L Rahul could be a backup option for the T20 World Cup, and Kumble thought likewise. However, Kumble believed that the second wicketkeeper's slot should be locked 10-12 games before the start of T20 World Cup.

"...K L Rahul is someone that India may look to also use. Because he is pretty safe in T20 format. He is good, he has kept wickets for Karnataka. And we know the quality that he brings to white ball cricket as a batsman, so yes that is a very good option. "But whatever option India take, I think it is important to freeze on that at least 10-12 matches prior to the World Cup."

For Kumble, the 2019's best Indian cricketer is undoubtedly Rohit Sharma for his phenomenal show across formats and also doing well as an opener in Tests. The best young cricketer for him is Mayank Agarwal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 4-U.S. strikes in Iraq, Syria target Iranian-backed Shi'ite Muslim militia group

VisionRI served Legal Notice to Senior Ex-employee for data theft and misuse

UPDATE 1-Vodafone Hutchison Australia partners with Nokia to kick off 5G rollout

Health News Summary: Patients don't care about provider religious ties, expect all needed care

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Universities avoid portal of Youth Parliament, UGC comes with a letter

The flagship web portal was launched by the President of India in presence of Vice President, Prime Minister, and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs but only four schools and four&#160; high educational institutions have registered in the pa...

Videos

Latest News

Ola to deploy 'safety scouts' for New Year's celebration

Ride-hailing major Ola on Monday said it will deploy specially trained safety scouts to help people celebrate the new years celebrations. The safety scouts would be deployed in high traffic areas on December 31 and also at major partying zo...

25 cows found dead in Banda shelter

Twenty five cows were found at a cow shelter in Khaptihaklan of Palani tehsil in Banda district here. They apparently died of hunger and cold. The matter came to light when Palani SDM Mansoor Ahmed suddenly arrived at the Gaushala on Sund...

UNAMID welcomes Sudan Govt and Darfur Track framework agreement

UNAMID welcomes the framework agreement signed between the Transitional Government of Sudan and the Darfur armed movements Darfur Track during the peace talks in Juba, South Sudan, on 28 December 2019. The agreement demonstrates progress in...

Nepal preparing for talks with India on Kalapani: FM Gyawali

Nepal is preparing to fix a date for talks with India to resolve the Kalapani border issue, Foreign Minister Pradeep Gyawali said on Monday. Nepal has raised objections to Indias updated political map, claiming that Kalapani and Lipulek are...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019