Left Menu
Development News Edition

NFL-Giants fire head coach Shurmur after two losing seasons

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 30-12-2019 21:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-12-2019 21:18 IST
NFL-Giants fire head coach Shurmur after two losing seasons
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

The New York Giants fired head coach Pat Shurmur, the franchise announced on Monday, after yet another disappointing NFL season where the team lost 12 of their regular season matches, winning four. Though the four-time Super Bowl winners rallied late in the campaign, a nine-game losing streak effectively sealed the 54-year-old's fate.

Shurmur endured a difficult year in which he had to juggle the benching of veteran quarterback Eli Manning, MVP for the Giants in their Super Bowl 46 triumph in 2012, for rookie Daniel Jones, and he has paid the price for a team in transition. "The last two seasons have been a continuation of what has been a very difficult and disappointing period for our franchise," team co-owner and Chairman John Tisch said in a statement on the Giants website.

"We understand how frustrated our fans are. They expect more from us and we expect more from ourselves." The former Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator was brought on to help the team develop younger talent after a dismal 2017 season for one of the sport's major franchises where their win-loss record was 3-13.

Team President and co-owner John Mara described Shurmur's firing as a "very difficult decision". "The last three seasons have been extremely disappointing for the organization and our fans," said Mara. "Pat has been a successful and highly-respected NFL coach for 21 years and he is not solely responsible for our record.

"But we came to the conclusion it is best to have a fresh start with the coaching staff." His dismissal follows that of Cleveland Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens on Sunday after a 6-10 season capped by a humiliating 33-23 loss to the 2-14 Cincinnati Bengals.

Dallas Cowboys coach Jason Garrett is among the coaches reported being in danger in the NFL post-season, after registering an 8-8 campaign.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 4-U.S. strikes in Iraq, Syria target Iranian-backed Shi'ite Muslim militia group

VisionRI served Legal Notice to Senior Ex-employee for data theft and misuse

UPDATE 1-Vodafone Hutchison Australia partners with Nokia to kick off 5G rollout

Health News Summary: Patients don't care about provider religious ties, expect all needed care

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Oppn questions opening of J&K govt job for outsiders

Questioning the Jammu and Kashmir High Courts decision to throw open vacancies in the district courts of the Union territories of JK and Ladakh to candidates from all over the country, the opposition parties here on Monday demanded reservat...

Austrian Greens to get four ministries as talks near end

Austrias Greens look set to take on four ministries, including the environment portfolio, a representative said Monday as talks to form a government with conservatives neared an end. An alliance under Chancellor Sebastian Kurz of the People...

HC declines to bar declaration of TN rural local body polls

The Tamil Nadu state election commission SEC is free to declare the results of elections to rural local bodies, the Madras High Court ruled on Monday. It dismissed a PIL seeking to prohibit the SEC from releasing the results till the electi...

UPDATE 2-European stocks fall in holiday lull, set for best year in a decade

European shares posted their steepest one-day loss in four weeks on Monday as investors cashed in gains from a record run higher that has put the benchmark index on course for its best year since the global financial crisis.In a holiday-sho...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019