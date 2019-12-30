Left Menu
McDaniels focused on Patriots, not HC opportunities

  Reuters
  Washington DC
  Updated: 30-12-2019 21:57 IST
  Created: 30-12-2019 21:51 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia

New England offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels is expected to draw significant interest from teams hiring a new head coach this month, but he claims to have his sights set only on the Patriots' wild-card playoff game with the Tennessee Titans. McDaniels is reportedly a candidate for three openings and potentially a fourth. The Cleveland Browns, Carolina Panthers and New York Giants all have shown interest in interviewing McDaniels, who can't talk to other teams until after the first-round playoff game against Tennessee.

The Dallas Cowboys would also consider McDaniels, according to ESPN. But McDaniels said Monday he wasn't aware of any interest from other teams.

NFL Network reported formal requests from the Browns and Panthers were already in place. "I'm 100 percent fully invested in getting ready for Tennessee ... that's where my focus will be," McDaniels said.

McDaniels is from Canton, Ohio, and could be interested in the opening in Cleveland depending on the management structure. Reports surfaced Sunday that McDaniels and good friend Nick Caserio, who runs the personnel department in New England, could be a package deal for the Browns. Caserio, 44, is also an Ohio native. However, Cleveland did not dismiss general manager John Dorsey when head coach Freddie Kitchens was let go Sunday night.

McDaniels backed out of an agreement to become head coach of the Indianapolis Colts in 2018. --Field Level Media

