Left Menu
Development News Edition

Twins sign veteran starters Bailey, Hill for 2020

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 31-12-2019 23:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-12-2019 23:25 IST
Twins sign veteran starters Bailey, Hill for 2020
Financial terms were not disclosed, but MLB Network's Jon Heyman reported it was a $7 million deal for Bailey and $3 million-plus incentives for Hill. Image Credit: Wikimedia

The Minnesota Twins signed right-hander Homer Bailey and left-hander Rich Hill to one-year contracts for the 2020 season on Tuesday. Financial terms were not disclosed, but MLB Network's Jon Heyman reported it was a $7 million deal for Bailey and $3 million-plus incentives for Hill.

Bailey, 33, made 31 starts with the Kansas City Royals and Oakland Athletics last season, combining to go 13-9 with a 4.57 ERA and 149 strikeouts in 163 1/3 innings. Originally drafted seventh overall by the Cincinnati Reds in 2004, Bailey has pitched parts of 13 seasons, going 80-86 with a 4.57 ERA and 1,150 strikeouts in 243 career starts for the Reds (2007-2018), Royals and A's.

Bailey tossed two no-hitters with the Reds, shutting down the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sept. 28, 2012, and the San Francisco Giants on July 2, 2013. Hill, who turns 40 in March, made 13 starts for the Los Angeles Dodgers last season, going 4-1 with a 2.45 ERA and 72 strikeouts in 58 2/3 innings.

Hill missed roughly two months of the 2019 season with a left forearm strain. He underwent elbow surgery after the season and said at the time he was targeting a June return. Since 2016, he ranks third in baseball in opponent batting average (.209), sixth in ERA (3.00), eighth in WHIP (1.08) and ninth in strikeouts-per-nine innings (10.64).

He has played parts of 15 seasons, going 65-42 with a 3.82 ERA and 1,004 strikeouts in 284 games (156 starts) with the Chicago Cubs, Baltimore Orioles, Boston Red Sox, Cleveland Indians, Los Angeles Angels, New York Yankees, Oakland A's and Dodgers. --Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

BRIEF-BOC Aviation To Purchase 18 Airbus A320NEO From Airbus S.A.S

FACTBOX-Rising homelessness to ageing population: Five challenges facing cities in 2020

EXPERT VIEWS-Scapegoats to supply chains: Five aims for the anti-slavery fight in 2020

Western Rajasthan produces surplus power, thanks to wind and solar energy

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Kashmir: SMS facility for all mobile phones, internet services at govt hospitals resume

Broadband internet service was restored in government-run hospitals and SMS facility on all mobile phones from Tuesday midnight in Kashmir, after over four-and-a-half months of suspension. Internet services, landline, and mobile phones were...

Dutch city tells floating Georgian monastery to cast off

A tiny Georgian Orthodox monastery being built atop a ship in the Dutch port of Vlissingen is facing an uncertain future, after the city ordered it to set sail by March 1.The unfinished monastery is the dream of Abbot Abibos, who has overse...

Delhiites welcome New Year at pubs, malls and anti-CAA protest sites

On the New Years eve, protest sites turned into celebration venues for scores of Delhiites who braved a chilly winter night to oppose the CAA, while several others thronged restaurants, pubs, malls and other public spaces to bid goodbye to ...

UPDATE 5-Angola hits 'Princess' dos Santos with asset freeze

Angola has frozen the assets of Isabel dos Santos, the billionaire daughter of the countrys previous leader, in a sign that President Joo Loureno is taking a tougher line against the former first family. Since ending Jos Eduardo dos Santos ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019