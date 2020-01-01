Left Menu
Reports: Cowboys, Garrett to meet again

Reports: Cowboys, Garrett to meet again
The Cowboys finished 8-8 and out of the playoffs in 2019, and Jones said Monday he anticipates making changes in the organization. Image Credit: Wikimedia

Jason Garrett apparently will open the new year as the head coach of the Dallas Cowboys. The Dallas Morning News reported that Garrett met Tuesday with team owner Jerry Jones and his son, Stephen, for a second straight day but the meeting ended without an announcement about Garrett's status. The two sides will meet again at a time still to be determined, according to the report.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport said Tuesday's meeting lasted less that one hour. Other coaches and staff members who were at work on Tuesday left after the meeting concluded. The Cowboys finished 8-8 and out of the playoffs in 2019, and Jones said Monday he anticipates making changes in the organization. A change at the head coach has been expected to be one of them.

"I do. I do. I make changes, and I certainly can see myself making a lot of changes in a lot of areas. Just the times call for that. I am about the change. I change a lot," Jones said. Jones made no official announcement after Sunday's win over the Washington Redskins and promised "no shareable timeline" for when he expected to make a call on Garrett's future with the team.

Garrett's contract expires on Jan. 14. He has a long history with the Cowboys and Jones, first serving as the backup to Hall of Fame quarterback Troy Aikman from 1993-99, then joining the coaching staff in 2007.

He has named interim head coach eight games into the season in 2010, succeeding Wade Phillips, and took over on a permanent basis in 2011. He has an 85-67 career record as a coach. --Field Level Media

