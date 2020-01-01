Left Menu
Development News Edition

Blackhawks take 4-0 lead, then hold off Flames

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Chicago
  • |
  • Updated: 01-01-2020 10:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-01-2020 10:29 IST
Blackhawks take 4-0 lead, then hold off Flames
(Representative Image) Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Patrick Kane collected two goals and four points while Alex DeBrincat, Dylan Strome and Olli Maatta each netted one goal and one assist to lead the Chicago Blackhawks to a 5-3 road victory over the Calgary Flames on Tuesday. Goaltender Robin Lehner made 41 saves for the Blackhawks, who have won three straight and five of six games.

Maatta, a healthy scratch the previous outing, opened the scoring with his second goal of the season 4:14 into the first period. Maatta took a pass from Kane as he jumped down from his point position and ripped home a shot from the top of the left circle. DeBrincat doubled the lead with a power-play goal 81 seconds later when he set up shop in the slot and finished a three-way passing play for his 10th tally of the season. Shots at that point were 10-1 for the Blackhawks.

It didn't get any better for the Flames after, when Kane's goal made it a 3-0 advantage at the 12:44 mark of the first period. Kane led a rush up the ice, crossed the rink to the left circle and found the mark with a wrist shot for his 21st goal of the season. Strome's ninth goal of the season at 9:41 of the second period made it 4-0 and ended up being the game winner. Seconds after Lehner made the stop on Travis Hamonic's big chance, Strome raced down the ice and ripped a short-side, glove-side, top-corner shot.

Sam Bennett's first goal in nearly two months, an effort from the doorstep during a scramble, put the Flames on the board with six seconds remaining in the second period. After Michael Frolik's short-handed goal -- converted after Elias Lindholm created a turnover - made it a 4-2 game with 4:30 left in regulation, Sean Monahan brought the Flames within one 78 seconds later by pouncing on a loose puck, but Kane's empty netter in the final second rounded out the scoring.

David Rittich made 28 saves for the Flames, who have dropped two straight and have only two wins in their last eight games (2-5-1).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 4-U.S. Embassy evacuated as violent Baghdad protesters denounce air strikes

BRIEF-BOC Aviation To Purchase 18 Airbus A320NEO From Airbus S.A.S

UPDATE 1-Trump blames Iran for 'orchestrating' attack on U.S. embassy in Iraq

Pompeo hopes N.Korea's Kim chooses 'peace and prosperity over conflict and war'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Coyotes end Blues' winning streak with 2 late goals

Phil Kessels third-period goal broke a tie and helped give the Arizona Coyotes a 3-1 win over the defending Stanley Cup champion St. Louis Blues on Tuesday night in Glendale, Ariz. It was the 1,300th win in Arizona franchise history.The Coy...

UPDATE 4-North Korea's leader promises 'new strategic weapon,' leaves room for talks

North Koreas leader plans to further develop nuclear programmes and to introduce a new strategic weapon in the near future, state media said on Wednesday, although he signalled there was still room for dialogue with the United States. Kim J...

Govt deallocates coal block in Jharkhand allotted for power project

The government has canceled the allotment of a coal block for the power project in Jharkhand, as even after a decade of allotment no significant progress was made to operationalize it. The coal block was allotted in 2009, to Karanpura Energ...

Uttarakhand: Modi strengthens link to hill state; year marred by hooch, natural calamities

Two visuals helped link Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Uttarakhand in the just-ended year. Both triggered opposition attacks on him. One picture showed him meditating in a cave at the Kedarnath shrine. The other was his appearance on Man v...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020