Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cricket-Racial quotas for test team clouds South Africa selection

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Johannesburg
  • |
  • Updated: 01-01-2020 20:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-01-2020 20:12 IST
Cricket-Racial quotas for test team clouds South Africa selection

The complexity of the transformation process in South African cricket, amid a desire for a racially diverse team that better represents the country, will again be highlighted on Thursday as selectors pick their side for the second test against England.

South Africa's previously all-white cricket team has changed dramatically over the last three decades but there remains a quota target in team selection to redress the imbalances from the country's apartheid era. At least two black players and another four from South Africa's mixed-race and Indian communities must play but last week's first test had two new white players capped while another is expected to debut on Friday in the second Test at Newlands.

The quota target fell short by two players in Pretoria after Temba Bavuma suffered a hip injury and was replaced by debutant Rassie van der Dussen, who now looks to retain his place as the No. 5 batsman while Bavuma battles with his fitness. Dwaine Pretorius was chosen to fill the all-rounder's berth in the side, ahead of Andile Phehlukwayo, who has played in four Tests and 52 One Day Internationals.

Fulfilling the quota requirements while fielding a competitive team has long been a sensitive issue but after a poor 2019, returning to winning ways looks to be the immediate priority of the four selectors, two of whom are black. Sunday's first test win arrested a run of five successive defeats but came in tandem with criticism about too many whites in senior roles in and around the team after the recent shake-up of Cricket South Africa.

At the top of the order, coach Mark Boucher has already said Pieter Malan will most likely make his debut on Friday in place of Aiden Markram, who had surgery this week on a broken finger, which could fuel further controversy. Keegan Petersen, who is of mixed-race, was called to replace Markram in the squad but Boucher said: "For us to go messing around with the opening position wouldn't be clever.

"Pieter Malan has done a lot of good work over a long period of time. It's his home ground. At the moment, we are swinging towards having a straight swap for the opening batsman.2 "We understand transformation and we understand we need to do a lot of hard work on a lot of players, especially all-rounders," Boucher added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 4-U.S. Embassy evacuated as violent Baghdad protesters denounce air strikes

Pompeo hopes N.Korea's Kim chooses 'peace and prosperity over conflict and war'

UPDATE 1-Trump blames Iran for 'orchestrating' attack on U.S. embassy in Iraq

BRIEF-BOC Aviation To Purchase 18 Airbus A320NEO From Airbus S.A.S

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Pak provincial govt seeks report over reservations on lands for funeral for Christians, Hindus

A provincial government in Pakistan on Wednesday sought a report from one of its district authorities over the possible objections raised by locals for the establishment of a crematorium and a graveyard for the Hindus and the Christians res...

Vikings designate C Jones to return from IR

The Minnesota Vikings designated center Brett Jones to return from injured reserve Wednesday. Jones hurt his knee torn MCL in practice in mid-November and has played in only two games in the regular season.He will be able to practice this w...

Venezuela baseball says pros to return for playoffs, exempt from U.S. sanctions

Players affiliated with Major League Baseball MLB will participate in Venezuelas upcoming playoffs, the countrys baseball league said, after receiving an exemption from U.S. sanctions meant to force out socialist President Nicolas Maduro.In...

All protesters withdraw from U.S. embassy perimeter -Iraqi military

All members of paramilitary groups and their supporters who have been protesting against U.S. airstrikes in Iraq have withdrawn from the perimeter of the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad on Wednesday, the Iraqi military said.All protesters have with...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020