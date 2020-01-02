Seahawks' Carroll says RB Carson won't need hip surgery

Seattle running back Chris Carson will not need surgery to repair his injured hip, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said Wednesday. Carson suffered a season-ending hip injury during Seattle's Week 16 home loss to Arizona. It had been feared the third-year veteran might be sidelined into next season.

Carroll said he expected Carson to be ready for training camp. "I saw Chris yesterday and he was in very good spirits because of (no surgery needed)," Carroll told reporters Wednesday in advance of Sunday's wild-card game at Philadelphia. "It's still quite an extensive recovery, but he has no surgery and he doesn't have to undergo any of those issues. He was really thrilled about that.

"The recovery will be as quickly as possible. He was really of good attitude about it and all that. He's a great worker. We don't have any problem expecting him to come back." Carson ran for a career-high 1,230 yards on 278 carries this season, while his nine overall touchdowns tied a career high. He also had 37 receptions for 266 yards and two scores.

Seattle signed running backs Marshawn Lynch and Robert Turbin last week after losing Carson and placing backups C.J. Prosise (arm) and Rashaad Penny (knee) on injured reserve. Injured Seahawks free safety Quandre Diggs returned to practice Wednesday after missing the last two games with a high-ankle sprain.

"It feels good," said Diggs, whose comments were posted on the team's official website. "I'm excited to get to practice with my guys again. You always miss these aspects of playing the game, practicing, you miss those things when they're taken away from you. ... I've got to get through the week, and we'll go from there. You never know what'll happen at practice, so I just want to try to put my best foot forward." Left tackle Duane Brown and receiver Malik Turner also could return this week, though Brown is just two weeks removed from knee surgery and Turner remained in concussion protocol.

"He's got some tests to do today to get cleared for (Thursday)," Carroll said of Turner. "Everything is trending towards he's going to be back, but he's got a meeting here right now that he's got to perform in and show that he's OK."

