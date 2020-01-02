Left Menu
Robinson ties record, Knicks down Blazers for 3rd straight

  • Updated: 02-01-2020 08:48 IST
Image Credit: Twiter (@nyknicks)

Mitchell Robinson was a perfect 11-of-11 from the field in a historic shooting performance Wednesday night, as he helped ruin the return of Carmelo Anthony to Madison Square Garden and lead the New York Knicks to a 117-93 win over the Portland Trail Blazers. The Knicks outscored the Trail Blazers 34-16 in the fourth quarter to turn a close game into a rout and win their season-high third straight -- their longest winning streak since a three-game streak in November 2018. New York has won six of 10 and is 6-6 under interim head coach Mike Miller.

The Trail Blazers, who began a five-game road trip Wednesday, have lost a season-high five straight. Robinson finished with 22 points while tying the Knicks' record for the most field-goal makes without a miss. Bernard King (Jan. 19, 1984) and Johnny Newman (Jan. 6, 1988) were also 11-of-11 from the field.

Several of Robinson's baskets were emphatic dunks, including a spectacular first-quarter alley-oop in which Julius Randle lobbed the ball from well beyond the 3-point line. Robinson reached up with one hand, palmed the ball and dunked over Anfernee Simons. Randle (22 points, 13 rebounds) posted a double-double for the Knicks, while Marcus Morris Sr. (18 points), Bobby Portis (17 points) and Reggie Bullock (11 points) also scored in double digits. Frank Ntilikina had nine points and 10 assists.

Anthony, playing at Madison Square Garden for just the second time since he was traded by the Knicks to the Oklahoma City Thunder in September 2017, led the Trail Blazers with 26 points -- his most since he scored 28 for the Houston Rockets against the Brooklyn Nets on Nov. 2, 2018. The New York native, who played in his hometown for six-plus seasons, received a warm ovation when he was introduced prior to the game. Fans chanted his name as well in the latter stages of the fourth quarter.

Hassan Whiteside (17 points, 12 rebounds) and Damian Lillard (11 points, 10 rebounds) each had a double-double for the Trail Blazers. CJ McCollum scored 17 points. The Knicks took the lead for good at 67-65 on Morris' floater with 5:50 left in the third quarter. Anthony scored 11 points in the third, including a 3-pointer that pulled the Trail Blazers within one for the last time at 69-68.

Bullock, Ntilikina and Portis all drained 3-pointers during a 14-0 fourth-quarter run that put the game away for the Knicks, who extended their lead to as many as 29. Portland led 27-25 after one, before the Knicks pulled ahead 51-48 at halftime.

