Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sushil Kumar pulls out of wrestling trials citing minor hand fracture

One of India's most decorated wrestlers Sushil Kumar has pulled out of the selection trials citing an injury on his hand.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 02-01-2020 14:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-01-2020 14:20 IST
Sushil Kumar pulls out of wrestling trials citing minor hand fracture
Wrestler Sushil Kumar. Image Credit: ANI

One of India's most decorated wrestlers Sushil Kumar has pulled out of the selection trials citing an injury on his hand. "I am not participating in trials as I am sustaining a minor fracture on my hand. I enjoy sports and only take part in any competition when I'm fully fit," Sushil told ANI.

Two times Olympic medalist wrestler also submitted his medical certificate to the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) stating his unavailability for the trials. "I have sent a medical certificate to the federation and they will look at it and discuss that in the coming days. I will abide by the decision of the federation," Sushil said.

The WFI sources told ANI that the committee will sit today to look into the matter of Sushil and will make a decision on him. "Committee will sit today and take a call on Sushil Kumar," WFI source told ANI.

The wrestling trials for selecting the Indian Senior Free Style and Greco Roman Style wrestling teams will commence from Friday at KD Jadhav Wrestling Indoor Stadium. The winners of the trials will make in the Indian squad for the two tournaments and the year's first ranking series in Rome from January 25 to 28. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Poland hit by bird flu; Drugmakers from Pfizer to GSK to hike drug prices in U.S. and more

'This dinosaur replaced all its teeth every two months'

Redskins hire Rivera as head coach, Del Rio as DC

Kenya, Uganda partnering with UN to address transcend borders challenges

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Lokpal to move out of Rs 50 lakh per month rented five-star accommodation to permanent address

The office of the Lokpal, the anti-corruption ombudsman, will soon move out of its Rs 50 lakh per month rented accommodation at a five-star hotel to its own permanent building here. A senior Personnel Ministry official said the Lokpal is li...

INTERVIEW-Olympics-Use 1992 Yugoslavia precedent for Russians in Tokyo -historian

Clean Russian athletes should be allowed to compete in individual events at this years Tokyo Games under the banner of Independent Olympic Participants, historian Bill Mallon suggests.It is a designation used for athletes from Yugoslavia in...

France 'won't extradite' Ghosn if he arrives in country: govt

Paris, Jan 2 AFP France will not extradite Carlos Ghosn if the former Nissan boss, who fled Japan to avoid a trial and who has French citizenship, arrived in the country, junior economy minister Agnes Pannier-Runacher said Monday.If Mr Ghos...

Nepal SC asks govt to furnish country's historical map relating to Kalapani border issue

Nepals Supreme Court has sought within 15 days the countrys original map exchanged with India during the signing of the Sugauli Treaty in 1816 after a petition sought the apex courts intervention to secure the Nepali territory. A single be...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020