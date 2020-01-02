Left Menu
Development News Edition

BBL: Chris Morris tries to 'Mankad' Marcus Stoinis

Sydney Thunder's Chris Morris on Thursday gave Melbourne Stars' opening batsman Marcus Stoinis a scare as he tried to 'Mankad' him.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Sydney
  • |
  • Updated: 02-01-2020 16:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-01-2020 16:58 IST
BBL: Chris Morris tries to 'Mankad' Marcus Stoinis
Sydney Thunders' Chris Morris celebrates after taking a catch against Melbourne Stars (Photo/ BBL Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Sydney Thunder's Chris Morris on Thursday gave Melbourne Stars' opening batsman Marcus Stoinis a scare as he tried to 'Mankad' him. Morris was running in to bowl, but the ball slipped out of his hand. It was then he decided to poke fun at Stoinis and he ran to the stumps, indicating that was going to dislodge the bails.

Stoinis had not seen the ball fly out of Morris's hand, and he quickly scampered back to the crease. BBL's official handle tweeted the video of the incident and captioned the post as--"The attempted-no-ball-Mankad-fake... Chris Morris has that move perfected! #BBL09".

In the match between Thunder and Stars, the latter managed to emerge triumphant after chasing down 143 with three wickets in hand and two balls to spare. During the 2019 Indian Premier League (IPL), Ravichandran Ashwin had 'Mankaded' Rajasthan Royals' Jos Buttler and earned the ire of many cricketers and fans worldwide.

According to the law, "If the non-striker is outside the crease at the point the bowler would normally be expected to release the ball, then it is within the rules to run him out." Buttler's run out by Kings XI Ashwin probably ended costing Rajasthan the match as they fell 14 short of Punjab's total. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Poland hit by bird flu; Drugmakers from Pfizer to GSK to hike drug prices in U.S. and more

'This dinosaur replaced all its teeth every two months'

Redskins hire Rivera as head coach, Del Rio as DC

Kenya, Uganda partnering with UN to address transcend borders challenges

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Italy's 5-Star expels senator further reducing slim government majority

Italys ruling anti-establishment 5-Star Movement has expelled a senator from its ranks on disciplinary grounds, in a fresh blow to the governments already small majority in the upper house of parliament.The expulsion of Gianluigi Paragone c...

UPDATE 1-Chile economic activity declines 3.3% in November as mining falls

Chiles economic activity dropped 3.3 in November, the central bank said on Thursday, led by a decline in mining activity, as the impact of nearly two months of unrest began to register in the worlds top copper producer.The IMACEC economic a...

3 women investigated for causing deadly blaze at German zoo

Berlin, Jan 2 AP Three women are under investigation for launching paper sky lanterns for New Years that apparently ignited a devastating fire at a German zoo, killing more than 30 animals, officials said Thursday. The three local women a ...

Airtel launches 4G and 2G services in 26 villages in Ladakh

As part of its deepening pan-India 4G network deployment, Bharti Airtel Airtel today launched its high-speed 4G and 2G services in 26 villages in Ladakh. Airtel is the first operator to bring high-speed mobile broadband to these villages an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020