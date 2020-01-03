Left Menu
Yankees P German suspended 81 games for domestic violence

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 03-01-2020 02:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-01-2020 02:04 IST
New York Yankees right-hander Domingo German's suspension for violating baseball's domestic violence policy will extend through the first 63 games of the 2020 season. Commissioner Rob Manfred said Thursday that German had accepted an 81-game unpaid suspension, having already served 18 games of the ban (including nine in the playoffs) at the end of the 2019 season.

German, 27, also agreed to participate in a supervised treatment program and will make a contribution to Sanctuary for Families, a New York City nonprofit that helps victims of domestic violence, according to the commissioner's office. "My office has completed its investigation into the allegations that Domingo German violated Major League Baseball's Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy," Manfred said in a news release. "Having reviewed all of the available evidence, I have concluded that Mr. German violated our Policy and that discipline is appropriate."

The Yankees said in a statement that they back the action taken against German. "We remain steadfast in our support of Major League Baseball's investigative process and the disciplinary action taken regarding Domingo Germán. Domestic violence -- in any form -- is a gravely serious matter that affects every segment of our society. Major League Baseball has taken the lead in our industry to make domestic violence awareness and prevention a priority, and we will continue to back those efforts. We are encouraged by Domingo's acceptance of his discipline, and we sincerely hope this indicates a commitment to making a meaningful and positive change in his personal conduct.

"As per the Basic Agreement's Joint Domestic Violence Policy, the Club will have no further comment on this matter and refer all questions to the Office of the Commissioner." German went 18-4 with a 4.03 ERA and 153 strikeouts in 143 innings last season. He appeared in 27 games with 24 starts.

Major League Baseball placed German on administrative leave on Sept. 19 following an alleged incident earlier that week. Multiple sources reported he slapped his girlfriend during an argument at a charity gala hosted by teammate CC Sabathia on Sept. 16. The New York Times said a member of the commissioner's office witnessed the incident. No criminal charges were filed.

The Major League Baseball Players Association did not contest the administrative leave and is not expected to appeal German's suspension, according to Yahoo Sports. Since making his MLB debut with the Yankees in 2017, German is 20-11 with a 4.52 ERA in 55 games (38 starts).

--Field Level Media

