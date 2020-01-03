Left Menu
Maple Leafs push point streak to 9 games with win over Jets

  Reuters
  Winnipeg
  Updated: 03-01-2020 09:16 IST
  • Created: 03-01-2020 09:14 IST
William Nylander scored two goals and added an assist and Frederik Andersen made 45 saves as the streaking Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the host Winnipeg Jets 6-3 on Thursday night. Kasperi Kapanen added a goal and an assist and Travis Dermott, Pierre Engvall and Mitchell Marner also scored for the Maple Leafs, who extended their point streak to nine games (8-0-1).

Kyle Connor, Patrik Laine and Mark Scheifele scored for the Jets, who dropped to 2-5-1 in their past eight games. Goalie Connor Hellebuyck was pulled following the second period after allowing five goals on 17 shots. Dermott and Engvall scored in a 35-second span midway through the second period to break a 2-2 tie after Winnipeg had rallied from a two-goal deficit.

Dermott scored at 9:02 on a four-on-three break. Alexander Kerfoot's shot rang off the left post and off Hellebuyck's back before falling inches short of the goal line, where Dermott was able to poke it in. Engvall tallied at 9:37 as his wrist shot from the top of the left faceoff circle made it through a screen and into the upper right corner of the net.

Scheifele scored on a wrist shot at 12:48 of the second to pull the Jets within 4-3, but Marner tallied on the power play at 16:52, his shot from the top of the left faceoff circle going off Hellebuyck's blocker and trickling over the goal line, to restore the two-goal advantage. Nylander capped the scoring at 8:45 of the third on a nifty tic-tac-toe passing play with Kerfoot and John Tavares after a Jets turnover in their own zone.

The Maple Leafs took a 2-0 lead in the opening nine minutes, with both goals coming off Winnipeg defensive lapses. On the first, at 3:24, Hellebuyck had the puck stolen behind the net by Toronto's Adam Brooks, who fed Nylander in the slot. He scored for the fifth straight game.

On the second, at 9:00, Winnipeg defenseman Luca Sbisa lost the puck near the top of the faceoff circles in his own zone and Kapanen put a wrist shot between Hellebuyck's pads. The Jets tied it with two goals early in the second period, as Connor scored from the right circle on a power play at 3:45 and Laine beat Andersen with a sharp-angle shot from the right-wing at 7:44.

