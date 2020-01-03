Nationals bolster bullpen, sign RHP Harris

The Washington Nationals have agreed to sign right-handed reliever Will Harris to a three-year, $24-million deal, according to multiple reports. The addition of Harris, a free agent who spent the past five seasons with the Houston Astros, strengthens the Nationals' bullpen as the club looks to build upon its first World Series championship. The 35-year-old Harris went 4-1 with a 1.50 ERA and four saves in 68 games last season, tallying 62 strikeouts in 60 innings.

The Nationals managed to score two runs in four innings off Harris during the World Series. Harris won a championship with the Astros in 2017 and has pitched in 23 playoff games, posting an 0-2 record with a 4.28 ERA. In the regular season, Harris has a career record of 23-18 with a 2.84 ERA and 20 saves in 419 games. He has 422 strikeouts in 396 1/3 innings.

Bob Nightengale of USA Today was the first to report the terms of Harris' deal with Washington. The deal is contingent upon Harris passing a physical, Nightengale said.

