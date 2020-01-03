Left Menu
Gilgeous-Alexander, Paul lead Thunder past Spurs

  • Reuters
  • |
  • San Antonio
  • |
  • Updated: 03-01-2020 09:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-01-2020 09:39 IST
Gilgeous-Alexander, Paul lead Thunder past Spurs
Image Credit: IANS

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 25 points, including three huge baskets in the final three minutes, as the visiting Oklahoma City Thunder roared from behind to ambush the San Antonio Spurs 109-103 on Thursday in the Alamo City and claim their fourth straight win. Oklahoma City outscored the Spurs by seven points in the third quarter and cut its deficit to 76-74 heading to the final period. The Thunder took charge of the game via a 9-2 run beginning with 8:32 to play and assumed a 92-85 lead.

San Antonio would not get closer than three points the rest of the game. Gilgeous-Alexander and Chris Paul (who had 10 points in the fourth quarter) then took charge, boosting the advantage to as many as 10 points down the stretch. The Thunder have won eight of their past nine games.

Dennis Schroder added 19 points for Oklahoma City, with Paul hitting for 16, Steven Adams scoring 14, and Danilo Gallinari contributing 13 points, including a pair of 3-pointers in the Thunder's decisive run. The Thunder won a regular-season game in San Antonio for the first time since Dec. 25, 2014, snapping a nine-game losing streak at the Spurs' home arena.

DeMar DeRozan led all scorers with 30 points for San Antonio, which had a two-game winning streak snapped. LaMarcus Aldridge added 22 points and 11 rebounds, and Lonnie Walker IV pumped in 16 points off the bench, nine in the fourth quarter. The Spurs led by as many as 14 points in the first half before taking a 55-46 advantage to intermission.

DeRozan scored 18 points in the half with Aldridge hitting for 13 for San Antonio. Schroder paced Oklahoma City with 10 points off the bench. The difference in the half was on 3-point shooting -- San Antonio was 8 of 16 from beyond the arc while the Thunder made just 4 of 16 from long distance -- and in rebounding, where the Spurs owned a 26-19 edge over the first 24 minutes.

