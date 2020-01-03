Left Menu
Development News Edition

Canadian young gun Shapovalov downs Tsitsipas in ATP Cup

  • PTI
  • |
  • Brisbane
  • |
  • Updated: 03-01-2020 14:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-01-2020 14:28 IST
Canadian young gun Shapovalov downs Tsitsipas in ATP Cup

Brisbane, Jan 3 (AFP) Canadian young gun Denis Shapovalov edged world number six Stefanos Tsitsipas in his country's clean sweep against Greece on the first day of the inaugural ATP Cup on Friday. The 20-year-old Shapovalov downed the world number six 7-6 (8-6), 7-6 (7/4) in Brisbane to give Canada an unassailable 2-0 lead after Felix Auger-Aliassime thrashed Michail Pervolarakis 6-1, 6-3.

The two then combined in the doubles to beat Pervolarakis and Tsitsipas 6-2, 6-3. "It was definitely a great start to the event -- these boys played awesome," Canadian captain Adriano Fuorivia said.

"It's easy to support them when they're playing like that." Shapovalov's left-handed serve was working beautifully in his match against Tsitsipas, who faltered at key moments in both tiebreaks. Tsitsipas, 21, had a superb end to 2019, winning the ATP Finals in his tournament debut and reaching a career-high world ranking of five.

He went into the match as slight favourite over the Canadian, ranked nine places below him. Both players were relatively untroubled on serve but Shapovalov made the clutch points in the two tie-breakers to take the match in just over two hours.

"It's definitely a huge win for me," Shapovalov said. "Obviously, he had an unbelievable end to the season and he's definitely one of the top players in the world right now so to beat a guy like this first match of the year, it's really special for me."

Tsitsipas conceded he had returned poorly, which proved the difference. "I don't know whether it was because he was a lefty. I don't really usually have this much trouble playing lefties, but today I think he was serving well -- that was pretty much it," Tsitsipas said.

"His serve was better than mine and a few points in the tiebreak, I didn't work out what I had to do and I didn't have a clear picture of how I have to play." World number 21 Auger-Aliassime was far too strong for Pervolarakis, 466 places further down the ATP rankings.

The Canadian cruised through the first set before Pervolarakis -- playing his first match on the main ATP tour -- could adjust to the pace, but the 19-year-old was never in trouble and wrapped up the match in 69 minutes. "I was happy that overall in the match I had a great first set, couldn't ask for any better, and I was able to be solid in the second," Auger-Aliassime said. (AFP) APA

APA

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Kenya, Uganda partnering with UN to address transcend borders challenges

UPDATE 1-Ghosn carried spare French passport while out on bail in Japan - NHK

UPDATE 2-NBA-Former Commissioner Stern dies at 77, made league 'truly global brand'

JNU Protest 2020: Fearing students’ disruption, JNU provides online facility for hostel fee submission

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

Videos

Latest News

CAA not to take away anyone's citizenship: Kaushik

Uttarakhands&#160;Urban Development Minister Madan Kaushik on Friday said&#160;the Citizenship Amendment Act is meant to grant citizenship to persecuted minorities from Muslim majority countries of Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Pakistan seeki...

Martin Scorsese almost stopped making films after 'The Aviator'

Martin Scorsese has revealed that he almost quit filmmaking after his 2005 directorial The Aviator but eventually chose to stick around. In a profile piece for The New York Times, the veteran filmmaker, who has delivered yet-another masterp...

No provision in Citizenship Amendment Act to take anyone's citizenship away, it is a law to grant citizenship: Amit Shah in Jodhpur.

No provision in Citizenship Amendment Act to take anyones citizenship away, it is a law to grant citizenship Amit Shah in Jodhpur....

Syria regime condemns Iraq strike, opposition rejoices

The Syrian government on Friday condemned the killing of top Iranian and Iraqi commanders in a US strike which was hailed by the opposition. The strike outside Baghdad airport killed top Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani and the deputy chie...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020