TRAU FC host Punjab in I-League

Tiddim Road Athletic Union (TRAU) FC will host Punjab FC in the I-League at the Khuman Lumpak Stadium here on Saturday. TRAU have had a tough I-League debut, struggling in the bottom of the table after four fixtures.

They registered their solitary point against Real Kashmir FC in their previous match, where the Tiddim Road outfit displayed great character to come back from a goal down to score twice in a space of four minutes, only to be denied all three points by a Mason Robertson equaliser. They displayed the same resilience against East Bengal, where they almost earned a point away from home at the Kalyani, but Marti Crespi scored an 89th minute winner to spoil their party.

If those performances are anything to go by, TRAU FC do have some upsets in store in their arsenal and going by their recent resurgence, Punjab FC could be in for a tricky away outing in Imphal. Captain of TRAU FC, Princewill Emeka spoke about the previous results and mindset in the team.

"It's a difficult situation for us, and we all know that. We've set out lot of plans to overturn the situation but only victory can do that for us. We need nothing less than three points in our upcoming games." Punjab FC struggled away from home in their last match against Aizawl FC but were awarded a penalty deep into stoppage time, which was converted by Sergio Barboza junior.

The Ludhiana outfit, however, still remain one of the contenders for the coveted crown, and sit in second place, with goal difference separating them from the summit. Punjab FC head coach Yan Law Punjab FC has already earned his reputation in the league with the sublime win against Chennai City FC and by using Dipanda Dicka in a completely new role.

"The boys have been doing well so far and we are in good momentum now. Second in the table is very good considering the bad start to our campaign. "We are scoring many goals and also conceding unnecessary ones. We are working on strengthening our team defending so that it does not cost us valuable points as we are surely title contender." PTI AH AH

