BBL: Michael Neser, Liam O'Connor join Strikers squad for clash against Sixers

Ahead of the clash against Sydney Sixers on Sunday, Adelaide Strikers made a couple of changes to their squad. Pacer Michael Neser and leg-spinner Liam O'Connor have joined the squad for Sunday's match while Wes Agar and Harry Nielsen have been squeezed out of the 13 member squad.

Neser has been released from the Australian Test squad to play against the Sixers in Coffs Harbour. The match will be Neser's first for the Strikers in Big Bash League (BBL) season nine after regular selection in Australia's Test squad since the Ashes series in England. Neser has taken 48 wickets in 48 matches for the Strikers, second in all-time BBL's leading wicket-takers list after Ben Laughlin who took 60 scalps.

Adelaide Strikers' 13-player squad: Alex Carey (c), Harry Conway, Rashid Khan, Michael Neser, Liam O'Connor, Phil Salt, Matt Short, Peter Siddle, Billy Stanlake, Cameron Valente, Jake Weatherald, Jon Wells, Cameron White. (ANI)

