Left Menu
Development News Edition

Blazers throttle depleted Wizards to end skid

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 04-01-2020 08:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-01-2020 08:16 IST
Blazers throttle depleted Wizards to end skid
Image Credit: Pixabay

Damian Lillard scored 35 points, C.J. McCollum added 24, and the Portland Trail Blazers snapped a five-game losing skid Friday with a 122-103 win over the host Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena. Portland, on a five-game road swing through the Eastern Conference, improved to 1-1 on the trip after losing Wednesday to New York. The backcourt duo of Lillard and McCollum struggled in the loss to the Knicks, combining for just 28 points.

On Friday, however, the Trail Blazers guards flourished against a badly depleted Washington backcourt. The Wizards came into Friday's game without All-Stars John Wall and Bradley Beal -- Wall continues to recover from an Achilles' injury sustained last season, while Beal sat for the third time in his last four with leg soreness. Their situation at guard became even more dire mere moments into the game, however, when Isaiah Thomas was ejected for making contact with an official.

Washington also came into Friday's game without center Thomas Bryant and forward Rui Hachimura. The bevy of absences provided opportunities for Wizards bench players, including Jordan McRae. McRae matched Lillard's game-high with 35 points, Garrison Smith added 18 points and Ish Smith finished with 16 points, all contributing to a 76-19 advantage in bench scoring for Washington. Portland's starters posted a more lopsided edge, however, outscoring their counterparts 103-27.

Lillard and McCollum led four Trail Blazers starters scoring in double figures, joined by Carmelo Anthony with 16 and Hassan Whiteside with 23. Whiteside also grabbed 21 rebounds. Mario Hezonja made it five Trail Blazers in double digits with 10 points. Troy Brown Jr. led the Washington starters with 10 points.

Washington scratched out a 31-27 lead through the first quarter, but Portland seized control with a 39-27 advantage in the second. The Trail Blazers kept the Wizards at bay for the remainder of the night.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Private trainer aircraft crashes in MP's Sagar, two killed

UPDATE 1-Court hears arguments in Trump bid to block testimony sought by House

One Punch Man Season 3: More on confirmation, What we can see in next season

Peaky Blinders Season 6 on Tommy's backstory, Other vital facts series lovers must know

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

Videos

Latest News

Maha: One dead, five rescued as boat capsizes off Vasai beach

One person drowned and five others were rescued, when their boat capsized at Rangaon beach in Vasai town in Maharashtras Palghar district, police said on Saturday. The incident took place late Friday evening, when six people hired a boat i...

Four flights diverted, ten delayed due to poor visibility at Chennai airport

As many as four flights were diverted and ten others were delayed at the Chennai International Airport here on Saturday due to poor visibility caused by dense fog. According to authorities, Air Australia flight B738 from Re-Union island Sai...

Trump stirs Mideast tensions despite talk of 'endless wars'

With a single drone strike, President Donald Trump did more than just take out an avowed enemy of the United States. He may have also upended a central element of his foreign policy. The Friday strike that killed the most prominent Iranian ...

24-hour video on fugitive Ghosn checked only once a month

Tokyo, Jan 4 AP Nissans former Chairman Carlos Ghosn, who skipped bail in Japan and turned up in Lebanon, was last seen on surveillance video leaving his Tokyo home alone, presumably to board his getaway plane. Although the security cameras...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020