Left Menu
Development News Edition

Golf-Schauffele grabs lead in stormy Maui

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 04-01-2020 10:09 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-01-2020 10:09 IST
Golf-Schauffele grabs lead in stormy Maui

Xander Schauffele sank his fifth birdie of the day on the 18th hole to take a one stroke lead during a wet and windy second round at the Sentry Tournament of Champions in Kapalua, Hawaii on Friday. The 26-year-old American fired his second bogey-free round of the tournament to keep his hopes of a title defense alive amid ever-changing weather conditions at the oceanside course.

"This is rain and wind that we don't really play too often in but fortunately it's kind of warm," Schauffele said after his second round 68 to sit nine-under par for the tournament. "It was an interesting day. I wasn't thinking about my score because I was trying to stay as dry and warm as possible."

The round of the day belonged to another past champion, American Patrick Reed, who mixed eight birdies with a bogey for a seven-under-par 66 and a share of second place with the overnight leader Joaquin Niemann of Chile. Fellow American Rickie Fowler shot a solid two-under-par 71 to claim sole position of fourth place.

Reed, the tournament's 2015 champion, entered the first PGA event of the year after two disappointing performances at the end of 2019. He was assessed a two-stroke penalty at the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas in early December for appearing to deliberately improve his lie in a bunker and ultimately finished in third place.

At last month's Presidents Cup at Royal Melbourne he posted a disappointing 1-3-0 record as a member of the winning American side but looked on the bright side of his experience in Australia. "Any time you can go out and play for your country and play for others it means a lot, especially to me," said Reed, who has also represented the United States at Ryder Cup competitions and is nicknamed Captain America.

The wind is forecast to die down somewhat at the Plantation Course for round three on Saturday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Private trainer aircraft crashes in MP's Sagar, two killed

UPDATE 1-Court hears arguments in Trump bid to block testimony sought by House

One Punch Man Season 3: More on confirmation, What we can see in next season

Peaky Blinders Season 6 on Tommy's backstory, Other vital facts series lovers must know

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

Videos

Latest News

After Indonesia's deadly floods, few hear climate 'wake up call'

Floods that killed more than 50 people in Indonesias capital after the biggest rainfall since records began should be a wake-up call to climate change in one of the worlds biggest carbon emitters, environmental groups said.But, despite the ...

Sydney Test: Matt Henry's broken thumb adds to New Zealand's troubles

New Zealand pacer Matt Henry suffered a broken left thumb on the opening day of the final Test against Australia adding to the troubles of the visiting teams illness and injury-prone tour. Henry was struck by a drive from Joe Burns in the f...

Australian PM postpones scheduled visit to India amid bushfire crisis

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has postponed his scheduled visit to India and Japan amid the ongoing bushfire crisis in his country, Australian PM office said on Saturday. In a statement, the Australian PM office said that it look...

Civil society groups, officials, Opposition decry AFSPA

Various Naga civil society groups, state government officials and opposition parties have expressed displeasure over the extension of the Armed Forces Special Powers Act, 1958 in Nagaland by another six months. The Centre issued a notifica...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020