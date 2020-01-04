Left Menu
Davis lights up ex-team again as Lakers beat Pelicans

  Updated: 04-01-2020 11:56 IST
Anthony Davis scored 46 points and grabbed 13 rebounds, leading the Los Angeles Lakers to a 123-113 victory over the visiting New Orleans Pelicans on Friday night. Davis, who scored 41 points in the Lakers' win over the Pelicans in their initial meeting on Nov. 27, hit 15 of 21 shots and made all 13 of his free throws as the Lakers won their fourth consecutive game.

Danny Green, who made 6 of 10 3-pointers for the game, had 20 of his 25 points in the first half, and LeBron James finished with 17 points, 15 assists and eight rebounds for Los Angeles. Lonzo Ball had 23 points and Brandon Ingram had 22 for the Pelicans, who had their four-game winning streak snapped. E'Twaun Moore added 16 points, Derrick Favors had 15 points, 14 rebounds and four blocks, and JJ Redick contributed 14 points for New Orleans.

It was the first visit to Staples Center in a Pelicans' uniform for Ingram, Ball and Josh Hart since they were traded to New Orleans for Davis. New Orleans battled back from double-digit leads in the first half before Los Angeles took control in the third quarter. Davis sparked the burst by scoring 19 points in the third as the Lakers outscored the Pelicans 31-21 for a 105-83 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

New Orleans pulled within seven after a dunk by Ingram with 2:25 left but got no closer. The Lakers led by as many as 18 in the first half before the Pelicans rallied. They sliced the gap to 64-60 on a bucket by Moore with 1:50 remaining in the second quarter, but the Lakers finished the half on a 10-2 surge for a 74-62 advantage at the break.

Los Angeles shot 50 percent from the floor for the game to 47.1 percent for New Orleans. The Lakers made 14 of 29 3-pointers (48.3 percent) compared to 11 of 37 (29.7 percent) for the Pelicans.

Lakers reserve guard Alex Caruso missed the game with right calf soreness. --Field Level Media

