Pune to host national billiards and snooker championship
Pune will host the 'Manisha-Vascon' National Billiards and Snooker Championship from January 11 to February 9. Top Indian elite cueists, including former world champion Pankaj Advani and former Asian billiards champion Sourav Kothari, will be seen in action at PYC Gymkhana in a month-long event, a media release issued here said.
The tournament, being organized by Billiards and Snooker Association of Maharashtra (BSAM) and PYC Hindu Gymkhana, will be held in 12 categories, including sub-junior boys and girls, junior boys and girls, senior men and women. Rajan Khinvasara, president of BSAM said, "Over 1,000players will be seen in action in 14 events in billiards and snooker and it's a positive sign to see such a huge response for the tournament."
